HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville ended its 2022 season on a mountain top after claiming the school’s first softball state championship.

Nearly halfway into this season’s District 25-3A schedule, the Lady Brahmas are setting themselves up to make another deep run into the postseason.

Hallettsville defeated Tidehaven 15-0 after a fourth inning run-rule victory on Saturday afternoon at Brahma Stadium.

The Lady Brahmas are on a eight-game winning streak and move to 22-2 overall and 6-0 in district.

“It starts with the girls. Not only are they great softball players, but they’re just great kids in general," said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta. “I’m building the culture around that, we're working together to have success and have each others backs no matter the outcome or play.”

Hallettsville strung off 10 runs in the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Tigerettes. Junior Ella Amsden put her team on the board first with a one-run single that brought in sophomore Hanna Zachary.

The Lady Brahmas ended the first inning recording seven hits.

“That’s one of our biggest things, is to score first,” Kresta said. “Whether the home team or visiting team, you always want to be the team that scores first. That’s our goal.”

Macie Jansky added a two-run homer in the third inning for Hallettsville.

Tidehaven struggled at the plate against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A, going hitless through the first three innings.

“We try not to focus on who’s ranked what and who’s ranked where, we just want to play our game and kind of keep that stuff out of it so we’re not in our heads,” said Tidehaven head coach Holli Cadenhead.

“I think that this was a good indicator that we were in our heads, so we still got a lot of work to do,” she added.

Kaylie Olivarez picked the win for the Lady Brahmas after allowing just two hits in four innings pitched.

Hallettsville vs. Tidehaven softball Hallettsville’s Kaylie Olvarez pitches the ball during Saturday’s game against Tidehaven in Hallettsville.

“I focused on hitting my corners and working on my spins and hitting locations,” she said.

District 25-3A

Hallettsville 15, Tidehaven 0

Hallettsville (10)04 1 — 15 12 0

Tidehaven 000 0 — 0 2 1

W: Kaylie Olivarez. L: Maleah Galvan. Highlights: (H) Hanna Zachary 3-for-4, 2 RBI’s, 2 R; Ella Amsden 2-for-4, 2 RBI’s, 3 R; Katelyn Pustejovsky 2-for-3, RBI, 3 R; Macie Jansky 2-for-3, 2 RBI’s, HR, 2R. (T) Destiny Salinas 1-for-2; Kailea Freeman 1-for-2; Melanie Sepulveda 0-for-2. Records: Hallettsville 22-2, 6-0; Tidehaven 5-10, 3-3.