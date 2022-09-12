After winning its first three games, Hallettsville has made its debut in the state rankings.
The Brahmas (3-0) beat Van Vleck 42-14 on Friday and were ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Monday. Edna (2-1) fell out of the rankings following a 40-22 loss to Refugio in Week 3.
Franklin (3-0) maintained its No. 1 ranking in 3A, Division I.
Cuero (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 4A, Division II after beating county rival Yoakum 75-6.
Carthage (3-0) remained No. 1 in Cuero’s classification.
Beeville (3-0) also cracked the rankings at No. 9 in Class 4A, Division I after beating Bishop 47-14.
Refugio Coach Jason Herring took his 200th win at the school.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (2-1) moved up a spot to No. 6 after its win over Edna. Shiner (2-1) held its spot at No. 4 after beating Class 3A, Division II No. 5 Poth 22-21.
Timpson (3-0) remained the top team in 2A, Division I.