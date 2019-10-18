Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart fakes a handoff to running back Jonathon Brooks in Friday’s District 14-3A, Division I game against Yoakum at Bulldog Stadium. The Brahmas beat the Bulldogs 18-7.
The Hallettsville Brahmas celebrate with their fans and the playing of the school alma mater after defeating the Yoakum Bulldogs during a District 14-3A, Division I game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.
“The kids are starting to put the team first instead of themselves,” said Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psenick. “We have a bunch of unselfish kids who are willing to sacrifice their own self for their team, and they’re making decisions that better themselves for the future.”
Along with Brooks, Kyle Carroll rushed the ball 11 times and threw for 54 yards while Ty Gerke added 54 yards receiving.
Both offenses struggled early in the game, as each team committed two turnovers in the first quarter. Jonathan Brooks started the scoring in the second quarter with a 31-yard run, but Yoakum answered with just under a minute remaining in the half as Caleb Byrnes returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.
Brooks added a second touchdown in the third quarter, and Hallettsville sealed the game with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Brooks ran in his third touchdown from a yard out.
“We knew coming in that it would be a grind-out type ballgame,” Psenick said. “They have so many good athletes out on the field. We only had about 25 guys suited up and only 16 played, so we knew we would have to fight. I wanted to see what they could do under adverse conditions. We had a chance to see what we were made of, and I liked what I saw. But Yoakum has a very good ballclub and are very gifted, and we respect them a lot, too.”
The Hallettsville defense held Yoakum to just 179 total yards and eight first downs.
“We just struggled with everything tonight,” said Yoakum quarterback Blake Gordon. “We have to improve blocking, throwing, running, just all around.”
It was the second straight district win for Hallettsville, and Psenick was happy with the team’s performance in the first two games.
“Anytime you are able to win your first two games in district, it’s huge for any program,” he said. “To say it’s big is an understatement.”
Meanwhile the loss was the second straight for Yoakum, and the Bulldogs are still without a district win.
“We just have to go out there and continue to compete,” Gordon said. “We just have to move on and not get down on ourselves.”
Hallettsville will look to remain undefeated in district when they play Edna next week, and Brooks is excited about the team's prospects for the rest of the year.
“This group is capable of anything,” Brooks said. “I think that we’re our own worst enemy right now. We just have to keep this going.”
