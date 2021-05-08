KENEDY — Hallettsville struggled to find consistency early in the season.
But the Brahmas put together a late surge to clinch a playoff berth and finished second in District 28-3A.
“That’s when things get real,” said senior Kyler Chovanetz. “We’ve just got to take every practice as serious as we can and do our best and show up for the game.”
The Brahmas wasted no time in their one-game, bi-district playoff against Poth on Saturday at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex.
Hallettsville scored four runs in the top of the first and went on to a 13-6 win.
“We came out and hit the ball, and we put pressure on them, especially in the first inning,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “I think that set the tone for us. Ryland (Schindler) on the mound really pitched well, especially in a one-game situation. They got some runs, but we stayed on top. Once we got comfortable, I think we were just fine.”
The Brahmas improved to 14-9 and moved into the area round against Blanco.
The teams will play a best-of-three series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jourdanton. Game 3, if needed, will follow Game 2.
“I just told the kids going into the postseason is a different ballgame,” Briscoe said. “I think toward the end of the season we were getting really consistent. We won seven of our last eight. I told them, ‘Guys if we can keep playing like we’re capable of playing, I think we’re going to be OK.’”
After its first-inning surge, Hallettsville scored four runs in the third and five in the fifth.
“That was our whole plan,” Chovanetz said. “We wanted to jump on them early and keep going every inning and try to get a couple of runs every inning.”
Chovanetz gave the Brahmas four of their five runs in the fifth inning with one swing — a grand slam over the left-field fence.
“I think he was ahead in the count, and he just threw me a little breaking ball, and I just took it,” Chovantez said. “It really felt good. It kind of boosted the confidence because I was struggling at the beginning.”
The Pirates (13-10-1) had eight hits, including four doubles, but Hallettsville backed Schindler and reliever Preston Amsden with 10 hits.
Amsden and Ty Gerke each had three hits, and Brandt Trlicek had two hits.
“With a young team, you’ve got to make sure and stay on them,” Briscoe said. “But this week, we had five days of practice, and I think we got some things fixed.”
Class 3A Bi-District
Hallettsville 13, Poth 6
Hallettsville 404 050 0 – 13 10 3
Poth 120 021 0 – 6 8 6
W: Rylan Schindler. L: Nolan McInvale. Highlights: (H) Brandt Trlicek 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ty Gerke 3-for-4, RBI; Preston Amsden 3-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Kyler Chovanetz grand slam. (P) McInvale 2-for-3, 2 2B, R, RBI; Hayden Davis 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Seth Drzymala 2-for-2, 2B. Records: Hallettsville 14-9; Poth 13-10-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.