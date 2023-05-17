BEEVILLE — For the first time during this season's playoffs, the defending Class 3A state champions have their backs against the wall.

Hallettsville dropped Game 1 of its regional semifinal best-of-three series to Santa Gertrudis 5-4 on Wednesday night at Beeville High School to go down in the series 1-0.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Beeville.

"I don't think we necessarily played bad," said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kretsa. "Obviously we didn't play well enough to win. Ultimately, I think we just got to hit the ball better. We have to be more consistent with our hitting."

By the looks of the Lady Brahmas (34-3) at-bats in the second inning, it would seem that hitting would have been far from the problem at the end of the game.

Hallettsville strung four runs off of four hits to take an early 4-0 lead over the Lady Lions (23-4).

Carson Jansky got the Lady Brahmas going in the inning with a two-run triple to score Kaylie Olivarez and Macie Jansky. Madison Mikes and Ky Lange also added RBIs.

However, Hallettsville would go on to record just one hit over the next five innings.

"I think we got a little too comfortable and laid off on our energy," said sophomore Carson Jansky. "It kind of was slacking."

"I think it was our approach at the plate, and then they made some good defensive plays too," Kresta said about the low number of hits.

While the hitting for the Lady Brahmas slowed down, it heated up for the Lady Lions.

Over the third, fourth and fifth innings they put up six hits on five runs, one coming off of a home run from Taylor Reyes.

Maddie Mikes was credited with the loss for the Lady Brahmas in the circle after pitching five innings.

"Maddie came out doing good," Kretsa said. "They're a good hitting team. They came out smacking on her, but Kaylee came in great in relief to get us out of that sixth inning."

Wednesday's playoff loss was the Lady Brahmas' first since May 2021, and in order to continue their season they need a Game 2 win.

"Were going to have to adjust to their slower pitching and make adjustments on at-bats," Carson Jansky said about the teams game plan for Thursday.

Class 3A Regional Semifinal

Game 1

Santa Gertrudis 5, Hallettsville 4

Hallettsville 040 000 0 — 4 5 1

Santa Gertrudis 001 220 X — 5 7 0

W: D’Andra Fernandez. L: Madison Mikes. Highlights: (H) Carson Jansky 1-for-2, 2 RBI, R; Emma Davenport 1-for-3, RBI, R; Ky Lange 1-for-3, RBI; (SG) Taylor Reyes 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R; Trinity Silguero 1-for-2, RBI, R; Julia Guerrero 0-for-2, RBI, R. Records: Hallettsville 34-4, Santa Gertrudis 23-4.