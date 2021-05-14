With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Hallettsville freshman Kaylie Olivarez knew exactly what to do with a belt high outside fastball. The left-handed batter went with the pitch, driving it out of the park over the left centerfield wall for a grand slam.
“That pitch felt like the pitch I could smash and do damage with. I was able to drive the runners in,” said Olivarez.
Olivarez’ grand slam was part of a five run top of the first inning for Hallettsville. They did not look back and cruised to a 13 to 1 Game 2 playoff victory over Industrial in their best of three game series. The game went six innings due to the ten run rule.
The win followed a stellar 10 to 0 Lady Brahma victory Thursday evening.
Hallettsville starting pitcher Emily Migl followed Olivarez’s Game 1 no hitter, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out nine.
“I just attacked the plate, hit spots, in and out, and I knew my defense was going to have my back no matter what. I just did my job,” Migl said.
Migl also helped herself out at the plate. She ripped a key two-run double down the left field line in the top of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Battling all evening, the Lady Cobras were able to punch across a run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Lila Perry.
Industrial head coach Chasity Matula was proud of her team’s response after the five-run first inning.
“The second inning we held them scoreless. I felt like we really didn’t let the first inning rattle us until the third inning,” Matula said. “It was a good season. I couldn’t be more proud of the fight in this team. We started off the season rough, and ended on a high note.”
For Hallettsville, coming out of the gate strong was key.
“We came out ready to swing the bats, taking some of the pressure off of ourselves defensively. It was big to get out in front early. This is a team that has played us tough in the past,” said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta. “
Hallettsville will look to continue their winning season next week in the Class 3A, regional semi finals.
“As long as we’re practicing hard and continuing to get better, we can be a very successful team,” added Kresta.
1 2 3 4 5 6
Hallettsville 5 0 2 0 3 3
Industrial 0 0 0 1 0 0
Highlights-Hallettsville Olivarez 2-3, HR,2B, 6 RBI
Migl 6 IP 1 run, 9 strikeouts
Industrial-Lila Perry 1-3 RBI
