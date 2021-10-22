YOAKUM — There was little to no breathing room in the 77th meeting between Hallettsville and Yoakum on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
A win or loss for either team would have major implications in District 12-3A, Division I, both in terms of playoff seeding and the overall title race.
Deadlocked 14-14 in the fourth quarter, Hallettsville found one last burst of energy with Price Pruett's 24-yard touchdown run on fourth down to put the Brahmas ahead with two minutes to play, giving Hallettsville the 21-14 victory.
"It's always a big rivalry game with Yoakum and it's always a battle," Pruett said. "It was about who wanted it more, who had more self control and who was more disciplined. In the beginning of the game we ended up with a lot of penalties, but we fixed that and we ended up pulling through."
No. 3 Hallettsville (7-1, 3-0) earned its seventh straight win after its season opening loss to Shiner.
Yoakum (5-3, 1-2) was looking for a bounce back win after losing 35-28 at Columbus.
Pruett led the Brahmas with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, but neither team had an easy going.
The two teams had 21 combined penalties and both defenses surrounded their opponents' running game.
"We're a small school compared to Yoakum but the kids that we do have, they play with a lot of heart and we play a lot of them both ways and they have to gut it up," said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. "It was a tough night and they're a good ball club. They've got a good scheme on both sides of the ball."
Hallettsville scored on its opening possession with a 7-yard run from Pruett, but Yoakum responded with a pair of touchdown passes from Cavan Smith to Javon Williams and Slayde Rice to lead 14-7 after one.
Jayden Jones led the Bulldogs with 111 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Smith's second touchdown pass was set up by Qyion Williams' interception off Hallettsville backup quarterback Brandt Trlicek.
This was Trlicek's second straight game playing for the injured Trace Patek.
"I've always talked forget the past," Trlicek said. "I had to forget the interception. I knew it was a mistake with me. I forced a ball somewhere where it shouldn't have been. So I knew I had to forget that and come back with a lot of confidence and lead my team to another touchdown after that. "
Chase Janak almost had an interception in the first quarter but his catch was ruled out of bounds.
But Janak came back and connected with Trlicek on a 31-yard touchdown on fourth and long to make it 14-14 at halftime and get back crucial momentum.
"A lot of it was just the kids having grit," Psencik said. "You could hear them in the huddle when we were talking. 'Let's go get it. Let's go get it.'"
From there the two teams remained deadlocked.
Yoakum missed a field goal at the end of the second quarter, while Hallettsville missed one in the third.
Hallettsville marched down the field on its opening drive but was held to a turnover on downs at the Yoakum 10-yard line.
Then, Qyion Williams had his second interception of the game but Yoakum was held to a turnover on downs.
"At halftime we just told each other let's just get it done," Pruett said. "We all wanted the same thing. We all wanted to win. So once we got together, once we got each other motivated, we picked each other up when we made mistakes and we got going."
Yoakum had a chance to take the lead on what would've been Smith's third touchdown pass of the game, but the ball was bobbled.
An unsportsmanlike penalty on Yoakum gave Hallettsville the ball at its own 40, whereupon the Brahmas marched down the field and scored with Pruett's second touchdown.
Yoakum turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive and Hallettsville knelt to seal the win.
"It took team work, hard work and a lot of heart," Trlicek said. "We had to come together. Halftime, we had to understand something. We had to understand that we have to go down the field and score. It happened in the fourth but we got it done."
Hallettsville turns its attention to next week's game at Columbus, which could decide the District 12-3A, Division I champion.
"We have a saying in our program. It's the next bull," Psencik said. "We tell them they can only enjoy this. Like one of our players said, you can enjoy this five minutes because they know the next bull's coming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.