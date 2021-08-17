Hallettsville and Falls City entered the the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball rankings Monday.
In Class 3A, Hallettsville is ranked No. 5 with a 6-0 record.
Goliad, ranked No. 2 in the preseason, has dropped out of the rankings.
In Class 2A, Falls City is ranked No. 5 with a 4-0 record. Schulenburg (6-3) drops to No. 9.
Bushland (3-0) and Iola (7-1) are No. 1 in Class 3A and 2A respectively.
