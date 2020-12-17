ARLINGTON — Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks carried home the offensive MVP award after setting a Class 3A rushing record in the Class 3A, Division I state final.
But Brooks left AT&T Stadium late Thursday night with the feeling he left something behind.
The Brahmas jumped out to a 21-0 lead only to see it disappear in a 29-28 overtime loss to Tuscola Jim Ned before a crowd of 4,781.
“Personally, I don’t think any of that really matters because they got the ‘W,’, Brooks said. “We fought, but we just came up short.”
Hallettsville (13-3) was making its first appearance in the state final and showed no sign of jitters as it jumped out to an early lead behind the running of Brooks.
Brooks carried 36 times for 299 yards and broke the record of 277 yards set by Koko Smith of Daingerfield in 2009.
Brooks, who has signed with Texas, rushed for 225 and scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half.
The three touchdowns gave Brooks 62 rushing touchdowns for the season, allowing him to join Aledo's Jonathan Gray as the only backs in Texas high school history to rush for more than 60 touchdowns.
“Jon Brooks was a blessing to the town of Hallettsville, his parents and our team,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “I’ve never had a running back like Jonathan Brooks. He’s a leader for us. The character he carries. He’s going to be dad and father and do a lot of great things.”
Hallettsville had complete control of the first half until the final moments when the Indians (14-1) scored on a 35-yard pass from Tate Yardley to Zach Henderson.
The touchdown came after Jim Ned was penalized twice and had the ball moved back from the 5-yard line.
“You could tell the momentum swing pretty bad in their favor,” Psencik said. “You’ve got to make plays. It is what it is. I wish we had it back. It’s the nature of the game.”
Jim Ned turned to running back Xavier Wishert, who carried 35 times for 186 yards and a touchdown, in the second half.
“I thought their offensive line really stepped up and blocked really well there in the end,” Psencik said. “We were a little bit tired, but that’s no excuse. No. 5 (Wishert) is a good ballplayer. At this level, you’ve got to be able to stop No. 5.”
Wishert chewed up yardage and Yardley threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the second half.
“We had to get back to us,” said Jim Ned coach Matt Fanning. “They got us into that situation. My hat goes off to Hallettsville, coach Psencik and his staff. They had a fantastic game plan.
“They did some things we hadn’t seen and put us in some bad situations. I think we panicked a little bit. We knew if we were going to get back into it, we knew we were going to play our style of football.”
Hallettsville got the ball first in overtime and scored on Brooks’ 4-yard run before Chase Janak added his fourth extra point.
“It was wonderful, from going 3-7 my sophomore to going to state my last year,” Brooks said. “We all did our part. Just growing up with most of them, and cherishing the moments we had in our playoff runs.”
Wishert pulled the Indians within a point with an 18-yard touchdown run.
The play was followed by a delay when Hallettsville’s Lance Bludau suffered a leg injury and was carted off the field.
Jim Ned went for two points and after the Brahmas’ jumped offsides, Yardley connected with Henderson in the back of the end zone for the win.
“I think we were a little bit tired,” Psencik said. “Hats off to them they got after us. We were fighting we just couldn’t get it done. It could have gone either way, but I wouldn’t trade my kids for anybody.”
