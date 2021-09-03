VANDERBILT — Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik didn’t pause long when asked to describe the impact of senior Price Pruett.
Psencik needed only a single word to describe Pruett, who rarely leaves the field for the Brahmas and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Warrior is the best description of him,” Psencik said. “He’s also a great leader. He helps our young kids, our freshmen, he’s trying to tell them how to get better. He’s meeting with them while watching film. He’s a very unselfish young man. He’s constantly doing something for other people.”
Pruett ran for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and highlighted a strong defensive effort to lead Hallettsville to a 28-24 win over No. 6 Industrial on Friday night at Cobra Field.
“We knew we were going to have to outwork them so we didn’t care if we were tired or not,” Pruett said. “We just had to keep going.”
Pruett carried 20 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive score on an 11-yard run with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter. He also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Trace Patek.
He helped the Hallettsville defense limit the Cobras (1-1) to 67 net yards.
“It’s all hustle to the ball,” Pruett said. “If our defensive line is playing and our linebackers and secondary help them it’s awesome.”
The Brahmas (1-1) were able to bounce back from last week’s loss to Shiner, despite having two fumbles returned for touchdowns and another score set up by an interception.
Industrial’s Jackson Fluitt scored on a 25-yard fumble return in the third quarter, and Matthew Davis added a 57-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.
Clearance Hosey intercepted a tipped Patek pass at the Hallettsville 11 and returned it to the 6 in the second quarter. Davis threw a touchdown pass to Mason Roe on the next play.
“We’ve been talking all week about sudden change,” Psencik said. “When adversity hits you in the face, how do you react to it? We didn’t react to it well against Shiner. It was a complete opposite. I thought our kids showed a lot of grit.”
Industrial’s best offensive drive produced a 42-yard field goal by Rider Ulloa in the second quarter.
“Hats off to coach Psencik,” said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “He always does a great job on defense and he always has. He and I have battled for a long time. It’s back to the drawing board and work on things on offense.”
Industrial rushed for a net of 44 yards and averaged less than 2 yards per attempt.
“We knew Matthew Davis was a great player and he is a great player and we just worked hard all week,” said Hallettsville defensive lineman Sam Hermes. “Our whole D-line, we just worked on doing our thing and containing and we definitely did. We came out here and did that.”
The Brahmas were able to contain Davis, limiting him to 23 yards passing and a minus-11 yards rushing.
“No. 2 (Pruett) was giving us a lot of problems,” Davis said. “I think every time I ran the ball me and him butted heads. We couldn’t block him. He’s a great athlete and an unblockable person. On top of that, Hallettsville’s defense is just that amazing. One person gets you and the whole team is there around you.”
Hallettsville’s winning drive went 68 yards in nine plays and was all on the ground.
“My teammates wanted to score so I didn’t want to let them down,” said Pruett, who carried five times for 47 yards on the drive. “I just pushed it in. I kept my feet moving and my linemen kept blocking and we ended up doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.