EDNA — Hallettsville and Edna came into Tuesday's District 28-3A game still searching for their first district win.
Hallettsville, playing in the second game of a five-game road stretch, had lost at Industrial on Friday, while Edna had lost at home to Yoakum.
The Cowgirls showed resilience against the Lady Brahmas, coming back from a deficit in every set, but Hallettsville closed out the sets every time, winning the game 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-17).
"Losing to Industrial last week really set us down, but we knew we were going to have some competition coming against Edna," said Hallettsville's Kaylee Svetlik. "We've already played them before and we knew we had to work on tip coverage and blocking and we really showed it tonight."
Svetlik was second on the team with nine kills, while Kenna Kubenka and Lauren Cervenka added 10 and seven respectively. Briahna Mayfield had 19 assists.
"We all work together, pushing through to the end, that's one of our biggest things," Svetlik said, "but we get it done and we let them know we're here."
All three sets were nearly identical.
Hallettsville would build a comfortable lead but Edna would mount a rally and stave off multiple match points. Hallettsville's ability to improvise and keep serves alive was a major factor in every point scored.
Hallettsville closed out each set successfully, but finishing is a key area the Lady Brahmas want to keep working on.
"I think we just had to push," Cervenka said. "I think in practice we need to work more on finishing the game instead of letting them come back and finally getting our heads in the game. Avoiding getting cocky or thinking we're gonna end up winning."
Edna matched Hallettsville point for point early on and stayed in the game with offense from Kila Rodas and Cassidy Brown.
The Cowgirls held off 10 match points over the three sets, but serving and net errors proved costly and allowed Hallettsville to come away with the win.
"We talked a lot about the lack of discipline," said Edna head coach Jill Koop. "We didn't turn as many of our great defensive plays into kills or points because of silly mistakes, loads and loads of silly mistakes."
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 3, Edna 0
Hallettsville 26 25 25
Edna 24 22 17
Highlights: (H) Briahna Mayfield 19 assists, 8 digs, 1 block; Ky Lange 7 assists, 1 dig; Lauren Cervenka 1 ace, 7 kills, 3 digs; Kaylee Svetlik 9 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs; Kenna Kubenka 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Ella Amsden 3 kills, 1 dig; Bailee Wagner 4 kills, 1 dig. Records: Hallettsville 16-6, 1-1; Edna 11-8, 0-2
