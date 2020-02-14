SEGUIN – Texas Lutheran basketball player Kaisey Hairell has been named this week’s Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Female Character & Community Student-Athlete of the Week.
The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts of student-athletes who excel in the field of athletics and also serve their campus and community.
Hairell, a senior from Hallettsville, is a key reserve for the Bulldogs.
She has been an important part of the team for three years. She has made a successful return to the Bulldogs’ lineup after hurting her knee in the second game of her sophomore season.
In her redshirt sophomore season, the 2018-19 year, Hairell was a key contributor on the Bulldogs’ 2018-19 conference championship and NCAA Division III Championship tournament qualifier.
This season, Hairell is averaging 8.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She is shooting 44.9 percent from the floor. Hairell had a season-best 18 points and 13 rebounds in a home win over Sul Ross State.
“(Playing basketball at TLU) has been everything I could ever ask for,” Hairell said in a statement. “In high school, I always had the dream of playing college basketball, so the fact that coach (Mel) Dixon was able to give me that dream I’ve really been grateful for it. It’s been a great ride here.”
Hairell is kinesiology (exercise science) major, and she will graduate from TLU in May. She plans to attend graduate school and earn her master’s degree in athletic training.
