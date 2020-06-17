Kendyl Lange’s first season at Duke was a memorable one.
Lange and the rest of her teammates had to settle with a shortened season because of COVID-19, but the Hallettsville graduate made the most of her opportunities.
Lange played in 24 games for the Blue Devils and hit .340 with nine stolen bases.
Lange’s success on the field was rewarded when the Blue Devils named her Newcomer of the Year for the 2020 season.
Lange helped lead Duke to a 23-4 record and the No. 25 spot in the USA Collegiate rankings.
