Kendly Lane Duke 2

Duke outfielder and Hallettsville graduate Kendyl Lange bats during a game this past season. Lange was playing in her first season with the Blue Devils before the NCAA canceled play because of COVID-19.

 Contributed Photo by Duke Athletics

Kendyl Lange’s first season at Duke was a memorable one.

Lange and the rest of her teammates had to settle with a shortened season because of COVID-19, but the Hallettsville graduate made the most of her opportunities.

Lange played in 24 games for the Blue Devils and hit .340 with nine stolen bases.

Lange’s success on the field was rewarded when the Blue Devils named her Newcomer of the Year for the 2020 season.

Lange helped lead Duke to a 23-4 record and the No. 25 spot in the USA Collegiate rankings.

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.