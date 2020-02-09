TAMPA, Fla. — Florida pitcher Rylee Trlicek wasted no time making a statement at the Division I level.
In her first career start, Trlicek pitched a complete-game no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Georgia State at the USF-Rawlings Invitational on Sunday.
Trlicek, a Hallettsville graduate, pitched five innings and struck out six batters.
She became the first freshman pitcher to throw a no-hitter for the Gators since Kelly Barnhill in 2016 and is one of four freshman to throw a no-hitter in program history.
Trlicek also earned the save in the Gators' 6-1 win over USF.
