What a difference a year has made in District 14-3A, Division I.
Last season, Industrial and Hallettsville were preparing to square off for the district’s fourth-place playoff berth.
When Hallettsville and Industrial meet Friday night at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt, the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs could be at stake.
“It’s a definitely a spot we’ll be fighting for,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik.
“This morning, when I met with the boys for the scouting report they were upbeat and they were excited for this game,” said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “They’re excited that it’s at our place.”
Hallettsville and Industrial will bring 3-0 district records into the game.
The Brahmas would clinch a share of the district championship and the top seed with a win.
“We don’t have many of us,” Psencik said. “We suited out 23 the other night. We had several out today with this virus that’s been going around for about a month. That’s always concerning.
“The kids have been real good about coming to practice and working hard,” he added. “Those things are always concerning when you have to make adjustments. But that’s part of it.”
The Cobras wouldn’t be guaranteed the top seed with a win, unless Goliad were to defeat Edna.
Industrial and Edna play next week and the possibility of a three-way for first exists.
In that case, the district’s points’ formula (up to 17 points) would decide the top seed, and the second and third seeds would be determined by the head-to-head result.
“We can’t just beat Hallettsville and have a let up against Edna,” Dixon said. “We know to win the district championship by ourselves, we need to win out.”
Edna would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Goliad. If Edna beats Goliad and Yoakum defeats Luling, the Bulldogs and Tigers would play for fourth place next week.
Area playoff berths
- District 15-5A, Division II: Calhoun would clinch a playoff berth with a win at San Antonio Southside.
- District 13-4A, Division I: El Campo would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Bay City.
- District 15-4A, Division I: Beeville has clinched a share of the district championship and the top seed. Gonzales has also clinched a playoff berth.
- District 11-4A, Division II: Wharton would clinch a playoff berth with a win over La Marque.
- District 13-4A, Division II: Cuero would have to win its final district games against No. 8 Navarro and Wimberley to make the playoffs.
- District 13-3A, Division I: Palacios and Rice Consolidated could clinch playoff berths with wins over Hempstead and Columbus, respectively, depending on the outcome of the Hitchcock-Boling game.
- District 15-3A, Division I: Karnes City would need to win its final district games against Lytle and Universal City Randolph and have help to make the playoffs.
- District 14-3A, Division I: If East Bernard defeats Danbury, Ganado and Schulenburg would clinch a playoff berth, and Tidehaven would be in with a win over Ganado or Bloomington.
- District 15-3A, Division I: Nixon-Smiley would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Natalia or Dilley or a Skidmore-Tynan loss.
- District 15-2A, Division I: Shiner and Weimar have clinched playoff berths. Kenedy and Yorktown are battling Brazos for the final two positions.
- District 16-2A, Division II: Refugio has clinched a playoff berth.
- District 14-2A, Division II: Flatonia and Louise have clinched playoff berths.
- District 15-2A, Division II: Falls City has clinched a playoff berth. Runge’s fate will be determined by how it fares against Charlotte and D’Hanis.
- District 16-2A, Division: Woodsboro would need to defeat La Villa and Benavides and have La Villa lose to Premont to make the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.