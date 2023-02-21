Cuero assistant coach Levi Montgomery has been named the athletic director and head football coach at Hallettsville.
The Hallettsville school board of trustees approved Montgomery’s hiring at a special-called board meeting Tuesday.
Hallettsville received more than 90 applications for the position.
Montgomery will replace Tommy Psencik, who announced last month that he would resign.
Psencik was at Hallettsville for 13 seasons and had a 118-45 record that included 11 playoff appearances and led the Brahmas to the 2020 state final.
Hallettsville went 7-4 last season and lost to eventual Class 3A, Division I state champion Franklin in the bi-district playoffs.
Cuero advanced to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals last season and finished with a 13-2 record.