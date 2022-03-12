HALLETTSVILLE — Dondrell Haynes didn’t need long to know he would soon be an American Boxing Organization regional champion.
Haynes could tell the belt would be his moments after the start of his super lightweight title bout against Gabriel Gutierrez last month in Dallas.
“I always test them to the body with a jab,” Haynes said. “When I hit him in the body with a jab, he went to the ropes from the center of the ring. I pretty much knew then it was over. I had him.”
Haynes ended the bout 1 minute and 31 seconds into the first round when he floored Gutierrez with a devastating right-handed punch.
“I threw a hook,” Haynes said. “I didn’t throw it to land, but I threw it hard. You throw a left hook, they’re going to move the opposite way. When I threw the left hook and threw it wide, I knew he was an experienced fighter and was going to open up and try to catch me. When he opened up, I threw a jab and I came straight with the right hand.”
The title fight marked another step in the quick ascent of the 25-year-old Hallettsville native.
Haynes, who goes by the nickname "Sniper," turned pro in 2018 after only 10 amateur fights and a runner-up finish in the Golden Gloves.
“There wasn’t any reason to stick around the amateurs when I had a pro style of fighting,” he said. “I didn’t have to learn how to fight like a pro like most amateurs have to do. It wasn’t an adjustment for me, so it made more sense to turn pro. I was ready.”
Haynes has proven himself by winning all six of his pro fights via the knockout, four coming in the first round.
“You have to be born with it,” Haynes said of his knockout ability. “I think that’s something that’s inherited at birth. They say punchers are born not made. You can’t make a puncher. You can work on it and make it better. But if you’re not a puncher, you’re never going to be a puncher. That’s something that’s in you. A gift from God.”
Haynes may have inherited his power, but he’s worked hard to succeed in the ring.
He not only trains at the George Foreman Boxing Club in Houston, he also does manual labor jobs to improve his strength.
“I’m doing hard labor,” Haynes said. “I’m doing things other fighters aren’t doing. They’re just going to the gym, hitting the heavy bag, running and going home. I’m doing real work.”
Haynes will chop wood and dig graves on Tuesdays, spar on Wednesdays, hit the heavy bag, shadow box and run on Thursdays, spar and run on Fridays and do other workouts on weekends.
“We knew what was coming,” said Donrell “Big Coach Don” Jenkins, a nephew of Foreman’s who trains Haynes. “He had the dedication. You see some guys come in and they work a little bit and they may take a day off and come back the day after. This kid would come in past 20 gyms to get there and he would always be the first one to come in and the last one to leave. This guy is a different type of specimen.”
Haynes was a sprinter on the track team at Hallettsville, but got into boxing for the structure and discipline.
“I love the grind,” he said. “The dedication that you have to give it. If you’re not serious in this sport, dangerous things can happen. You have to display a lot of discipline in order to be great at it.”
Jenkins started calling Haynes “Sniper” after seeing him stare at old black and white photos of former fighter Charlie Shipes, who had the same nickname and helped train Foreman.
“He just needs to stay who he is and stay in the direction he’s going,” Jenkins said. “Everything else will come into play.”
Jenkins expects Haynes to fight nine more times this year, and his next fight is scheduled for April 30 in Mississippi.
But Haynes’ ultimate goal is to put himself in position to fight for a world championship.
“I just want to keep on fighting, staying active and keep winning these titles,” he said, “until I get to the point where I can win a world title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.