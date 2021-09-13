Hallettsville has climbed to No. 6 in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football's high school football Class 3A, Division I state poll.
The Brahmas (2-1) moved up from No. 8 after beating Ganado 45-7 on Friday.
Also in Class 3A, Division I, Industrial (2-1) is No. 7 following a 49-8 win over Van Vleck. Yoakum (2-1) dropped to No. 8 after a 28-12 loss to Cuero.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo (2-1) is No. 8 following a 49-35 win over Calhoun.
Cuero (3-0) remained at No. 7 in Class 4A, Division II.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (3-0) and Shiner (3-0) stayed at No. 1 and 2 after wins over George West and San Antonio Davenport respectively.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (2-1) remained at No. 8 after a 34-12 win over Stockdale.
