Hallettsville moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I in the final Dave Campbell's Texas Football State poll. The Brahmas (8-2) finished the regular season with a 45-24 win over Hitchcock.
Also in 3A, Division I, Edna (8-2) moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 after a bye week.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo (9-1) remained at No. 3 after a 56-21 win over Needville.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero (9-1) remained at No. 7 after a 51-6 win at Gonzales.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (10-0) and Shiner (10-0) remained at No. 1 and 2 and finished undefeated regular seasons with blowout wins over Freer and Schulenburg respectively.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (9-1) remained at No. 6 after a 48-0 win over Woodsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.