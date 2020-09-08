HALLETTSVILLE — Kenna Kubenka had one of her best performances of the season against Palacios on Tuesday.
But the Hallettsville junior gave most of the credit to her teammates after the Lady Brahmas opened District 28-3A play with a 27-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Sharkettes at the Hallettsville gym.
“I love when my teammates hype me up after I get a good set or a good kill,” said Kubenka, who finished with 7 kills, 5 blocks and two aces. “I love how my teammates worked together to open district with a win.”
The win increased the Lady Brahmas’ winning streak to five games as they improved to 9-4 overall.
Hallettsville will look to make it six straight when it plays defending state champion Industrial on Friday.
“We really need to step on the gas pedal with Industrial on Friday,” Kubenka said. “We have to keep it going and keep it rolling. We have to keep playing as a team.”
Hallettsville’s teamwork was on full display in the first set against Palacios.
The Lady Brahmas led 20-15 before the Sharkettes (9-2, 0-1) answered with a 6-0 run to take a 21-20 lead.
Hallettsville responded with a 5-0 run of its own and escaped with a 27-25 win on a Kubenka ace.
“I told the girls I’m glad we won in three, but there’s still a lot of things we need to work on,” said Hallettsville coach Lindsay Hudson. “We have to stay hungry and we have to play at our own tempo. I told the girls we have to do that if we want to beat more competitive teams later on.”
The Sharkettes took control in the second set by opening with a 4-0 lead.
But the Lady Brahmas responded behind Kubenka, Lauren Cervenka, Addison Belicek, Kinleigh Hall, Sydney Migura and Kaylee Svetlik.
Hallettsville took its first lead of the set at 12-11 on an ace by Belicek and never looked backed.
The Lady Brahmas finished the second set on a 12-4 run.
“We want to be the best we can be,” Svetlik said. “Coming together and winning is a great feeling. Five straight wins feels good, and we mean business.”
The third set was all Hallettsville.
The Lady Brahmas led by as many as 16 points and even though Palacios made a run late, Hallettsville pulled away with a 25-17 set win.
Svetlik, Belicek, Hall, Cervenka and Migura combined for 18 kills.
“These girls love each other and you can really tell,” Hudson said. “The chemistry is important to them, and that’s one of our best qualities.”
The Lady Brahmas are hoping to overcome the Cobras after falling to them twice during district play last season.
Svetlik believes Hallettsville has what it takes to get the job done.
“We mean business when we play,” she said. “We’re ready for Industrial.”
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 3, Palacios 0
Hallettsville 27 25 25
Palacios 25 16 17
Highlights: (H) Addison Belicek 2 aces, 4 kills, 11 assists, 2 digs; Briahna Mayfield 7 assists, 3 digs; Briley Rother 2 digs; Courtney Woytek 1 kill, 7 digs; Emma Grahmann 1 dig; Kaylee Svetlik 4 kills, 1 assist; Kenna Kubenka 2 aces, 7 kills, 5 blocks; Khushi Bhakta 1 dig; Kinleigh Hall 4 kills, 1 block; Lauren Cervenka 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 dig; Samantha Henke 1 dig; Sydney Migura 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 3 digs. Records: Hallettsville 9-4, 1-0; Palacios 9-2, 0-1.
