Hallettsville has experienced almost every kind of scenario possible this season.
The Brahmas have had their share of ups and downs, but they are still standing.
So even a back-and-forth Class 3A bi-district game against Poth couldn’t faze them.
“I think we’ve been through it enough to where we know how to handle ourselves and know what we have to get done,” said senior Jaden Gonzales. “We just work out the wrinkles and come back to it.”
The Brahmas pulled out a 16-13 win over the Pirates on Friday night at Riverside Stadium, despite having a potential laugher turn into a competitive game.
Hallettsville improved to 15-11 and moved into the area round against the winner of the Llano-Stockdale series.
“I think all the games that happened previously this season prepared us for a game like that,” said senior Chase Janak. “It allowed us to finish the game strong.”
Janak had three of Hallettsville’s 15 hits, including a double, and five RBIs.
The Brahmas scored seven runs in the third inning, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and added two in the seventh.
“You have a seven-run inning and you turn around and they score six and four,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “What I was kind of disappointed in is we threw a lot of balls on the mound. We gave them a lot of free bases. It was just one of those games where you tell your guys to stay in it. As we always preach, play all seven, which we did tonight.”
Hallettsville used four pitchers, starting with Preston Amsden, who was relieved by Brock Bludau, Gonzales and Trace Patek.
“It was stressful, but I knew we were going to come out and keep playing the game and not give up,” Janak said. “I knew our pitchers were going to come back and throw strikes.”
Amsden also had three hits for Hallettsville, and Patek and Gonzales each had two.
“Our approach after the first inning was to get deep into counts and see pitches,” Briscoe said. “I thought we made really good contact. It was top-half contact. I told them not to put the ball in the air and to make them make plays. One through nine put the ball in play. We put pressure on them, which we wanted to do and luckily we had enough offense to win.”
Poth (15-5) scored four runs in the third inning, and got back in the game with six runs in the sixth. The Pirates were the recipients of 11 walks and two hit batters to go along with their 11 hits.
“That’s just baseball,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got to stay prepared. We practice for everything and stay prepared for stuff like that to happen. We just try to hold our lead.”
After the first three batters reached in the seventh, Patek retired the next three, and got the final out with the potential tying run on deck.
“We’ve been through it all,” Briscoe said. “The good thing is these guys are resilient. They turn around and keep going. The best thing about it is we never give up and we haven’t given up all season.”
Class 3A Bi-District
Hallettsvlle 16, Poth 13
Hallettsville 007 430 2 — 16 15 2
Poth 004 106 2 — 13 14 5
W: Brock Bludau. L: Riley Holman. Highlights: (H) Trace Patek 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Preston Amsden 3-for-4, 4 R, SB; Jaden Gonzales 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; Chase Janak 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Bludau 2-for-5, R, RBI, SB. (P) Caleb Molina 2-for-4, R; Seth Drzymala 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R; Zach Moore 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Owen Wiatrek 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Records: Hallettsville 15-11; Poth 15-5.
