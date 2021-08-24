HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville has had a chance to test itself early in the season with tournaments at Schulenburg and Shiner.
The final score of Tuesday's non-district game against El Campo showed a comfortable win, but the Lady Brahmas faced another stout test via the young Ladybirds.
Hallettsville trailed in each of the first three sets but rallied to win the first two. Despite dropping Set 3, the Lady Brahmas ran away with the fourth set to take the 3-1 victory.
"That's something we've really been working on in practice is to get going from the beginning," said Hallettsville head coach Lindsay Hudson. "To just decide to step in, right then right there and do your job. Passers got to pass, setters got to set, hitters got to hit, that's the whole name of the game is do your job and to make less errors."
Hallettsville (13-3) came into the game ranked No. 12 in the Class 3A Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
The Lady Brahmas had strong showings from Kenna Kubenka, Kinleigh Hall and Lauren Cervenka.
Hallettsville trailed by at least three points in Sets 1 and 2 — 11-8 in Set 1 and 12-7 in Set 2 — but both times the Lady Brahmas came back to win 25-16 and 26-24.
Cervenka and Hall had the winning kills in the first two respective sets
"I enjoy adversity," Hudson said. "It definitely builds you and makes you as a team and as a player. you don't learn anything from winning (all the time). Adversity teaches us how to get better."
First-year head coach Brittany Oruonyehu inherited an El Campo team with only four returning starters.
Still, the Ladybirds had leadership from Kate Bodungen and Adeline Hundl, who matched Hallettsville's height at the net.
El Campo held off another Hallettsville rally to win Set 3, 25-21 — Hundl with the winning kill — but the game overall showed the Ladybirds need to work on finishing.
"Every game we face this mental block of finishing," Oruonyehu said. "The ultimate goal at the end of the day for us is to finish in every single set and finish the game to the end."
Oruonyehu has put her team through mental drills in practice to prepare them for high pressure situations and build up their mental toughness.
But once Set 4 began, Hallettsville was in total control. The Lady Brahmas jumped out to a 10-2 start and ultimately won 25-14 to win the game.
"I told them they worked too hard to get two and give up a third set to not finish it out," Hudson said. "So (I told them) to make sure that they come out this fourth set and to just do what we do. Work on small things and the big things will follow."
Hallettsville and El Campo will both be in action Friday and Saturday as both will compete in the Cuero Tournament.
"Right now, every single game is a learning experience for us," Oruonyehu said. "We're a young team, we have a new coach, you have new varsity players, only four returners. And you just got to win. You got to go in there, you got to want it more than the person next to you and that's what we're trying to do."
Non-District
Hallettsville 3, El Campo 1
El Campo 16 24 25 14
Hallettsville 25 26 21 25
Records: Hallettsville 13-3; El Campo 5-11
