BLOOMINGTON — Hallettsville knew its defense needed work after an 18-point loss to Victoria Homeschool early Wednesday morning.
The Brahmas responded with a 52-38 victory over Shiner St. Paul (3-5) to capture their first win of the Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament held at the Bloomington Dome.
“I think defensively we played harder,” said Hallettsville head coach Brock Gerlich. “I think we executed a little better, and I think that our rebounding was much better than the last game.”
Senior De’Keidris Bedford ended the game with a team-high 13 points, and added six rebounds for the Brahmas (5-12).
“We played good,” Bedford said. “We rebounded well. Our press was way better this game than it usually is, so I think it helped us get the win.”
The Brahmas pulled out their press early in the game. This helped them go on a 21-10 run in the second quarter that sent them into halftime with a 29-13 lead.
“They pressed kind of a little bit at the beginning, and then they kind of ran a half court trap,” said Shiner St. Paul head coach Lance Giese. “We got good looks attacking it, we just shot 18% from the field at the half.”
The Cardinals sub-par shooting performance extended throughout all four quarters, as they ended the game making just 14 of their 44 shot attempts.
“We didn’t shoot like we wanted to,” said Cardinals’ Joseph Twyford. “We were getting good looks, we always do. We were beating their press but we couldn’t put the shots in.”
Twyford, who ended the game with 22 points and seven rebounds, thinks the Cardinals need to put on better shooting performances if they want to have success in the tournament.
“Our plays work. We have to trust our coach,” he said. “He’s done a really good job with setting up the plays and making us get good shots. We just have to put them in.”
Another key factor in Hallettsville’s win was its resounding success, as senior Jorian Wilson ended with 14 of his team’s 36 total rebounds.
“I think we’re a lot bigger than people so we should win the glass every game,” Gerlich said. “(Rebounding) is really important. We got two guys that need to be in double figures every game.”
The tournament continues for both teams on Thursday, as the Brahmas matchup with Taft at 9 a.m., and the Cardinals face Victoria Homeschool at 1:30 p.m.
Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament
Hallettsville 52, Shiner St. Paul 38
Points: (H) D. Bedford 13, C. Alamilla 10, D. Mundine 8, J. Scott 7, J. Wilson 4, M. Thigpen 3, D. Austin 3, M. McAfee 2, D. Perez 2; (SP) Joseph Twyford 22, Z. Barta 7, F. Davis 5, J. Seibert 2, Jacob Twyford 2
Halftime: 29-13 H ; 3-pointers: (H) D. Mundine 2, M. Thigpen 1, D. Austin 1, J. Wilson 1, D. Alamilla 1; (SP) F. Davis 1; Records: Hallettsville 5-12, Shiner St. Paul 3-5