EDNA – Emily Drummond knew that with Hallettsville replacing so many seniors she would have to be a leader for the team.
“There are four seniors on this team, and we have all taken it on ourselves to show the younger kids how play,” Drummond said. “We want to show them what is expected of them in this program, and we have worked on building up the younger kids’ confidence.”
Emily Drummond on how she has stepped up as a leader in her senior season at Hallettsville. pic.twitter.com/Ox4MYUTp4C— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 18, 2019
Hallettsville and Edna met Tuesday night in a District 28-3A matchup and the Lady Brahmas, led by Drummond and the other seniors came out with the victory in five sets: 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 19-25, 15-8.
Both teams came out fighting in the first set, but the Lady Brahmas took the last three points of the set go up 1-0. Hallettsville took complete control in the second set, going up by ten points at one point to take a commanding two sets to none lead.
Hallettsville take the second set 25-15 over Edna and the Lady Brahmas go up two sets to none. pic.twitter.com/2YCoIgZJnh— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 18, 2019
It looked like Hallettsville was going to run away with it in the third set, as the Lady Brahmas took the first seven points, but Edna came back to take the lead and eventually win the set. In the fourth things went back and forth once again before Edna pulled away late to even things up. Hallettsville then took over in the fifth to get the victory.
Edna take the fourth set 25-19 and we are headed to a fifth and deciding set. pic.twitter.com/KMyhnGAQGn— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 18, 2019
“I feel like we got kind of comfortable after the first two sets,” said Hallettsville head coach Lindsay Hudson. “We kind of let off there in the third and fourth sets. I’m glad we were able to turn it around in the fifth and get the win, but we have to work on not getting down on ourselves and pointing the finger.”
Edna head coach Jill Koop said the team has to work on playing their best earlier in matches.
“We tend to start off slow,” Koop said. “I love the fight they show and the confidence they have in themselves in coming from behind, but we have to start quicker than we have been and show that intensity from the beginning of the match.”
Edna senior Reney Orsak said the team did a good job with their energy.
“Once we started scoring points everyone got really excited,” said Orsak. “That was awesome to have that energy, but we have to start off that way and not build up to it later in matches.
Reney Orsak on how Edna can move forward after the teams loss to Hallettsville. pic.twitter.com/AUDVjkdnZT— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 18, 2019
Hallettsville came into this week ranked No. 22 in the TGCA Class 3A volleyball poll, and Drummond has high hopes for the season.
“Our first goal is win district, Industrial, Schulenberg, Edna and others are really tough and we have to play well to get to the playoffs,” Drummond said, “but of course the big goal for us is to get to state, and I think we have the talent to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.