KENEDY — The end result is what Hallettsville will take into the offseason.
But what happened at the beginning of the Brahmas’ 5-2 Class 3A regional semifinal playoff loss to defending state champion and No. 1 Corpus Christi London on Thursday night Joe Gulley Park will haunt them.
Brock Bludau singled to start the game, took second on a passed ball and went to third on a bunt single by Brandt Trlicek.
With Jorian Wilson at the plate, the Brahmas (23-12) attempted a double steal, which resulted with Trlicek being thrown out at second base and courtesy runner Dawson Smith cut down at the plate.
“Brent steals bases,” said first-year Hallettsville head coach Chad Gohlke. “What’s the chances of throwing both of us out? They made a good play. That’s a chance we’re going to take to put pressure on them. They made the play so props to them.”
London (30-3-1) went on to score a single run in the bottom of the first and two runs in the third and sixth innings and advanced to the regional final for the third season.
The Pirates will play the winner of the Columbus-Santa Gertrudis Academy series for a berth in the state tournament.
“We studied them a lot all week,” Trlicek said. “The biggest thing was just coming in and playing our baseball and hoping the ball falls for us. Unfortunately, tonight it didn’t.”
After threatening against London starter Blayne Line, a Texas A&M commit, in the first, Hallettsville had only one hit until the sixth inning when it pulled within 3-2.
The Brahmas scored on a single by Wilson, a double by Tanner Wagner, an infield single by Josh Griffin and two London errors.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Gohlke said. “They executed our game plan. I think we gave them everything they wanted. If a few calls and a few bounces go our way, it may be a different result. I think we did everything we could to get there.”
London started the bottom of the sixth with singles by Landon Salinas and Christian Olivares and Wilson relieved Bludau.
“Brock was getting close to pitch count,” Gohlke said. “But he gave up two hits and he was getting tired.”
Wilson looked like he might escape the jam when he retired the first two hitters he faced, but Watters reached on an infield hit to load the bases.
The Pirates scored on a passed ball before adding a run when Wilson was called for a balk — the first base umpire ruled his foot wasn’t on the rubber.
Wilson doubled for his second hit in the top of the seventh, but the Brahmas were unable to rally, ending their six-game playoff winning streak.
“Our success was due to senior leadership,” Gohlke said. “Our one senior Brandt Trlicek is an amazing leader. I think a lot of that is due to him. These guys want it. They expect to win and they play like that.”
Trlicek was disappointed to see his Hallettsville career come to an end, but knows the Brahmas have a bright future.
“This team has a ton of talent and they’re so young,” Trlicek said. “These guys come to practice every day and they fight and they give it their all. It showed out here in the playoffs. We were 6-0 through three rounds. These young guys, these sophomores and juniors, they come out and compete every day and that’s what saved this year.
“We battled some stuff early on. We had a good first round of district. The second round we struggled a little. The way this team bounced back. I’ll put my bet on this team that they’re winning it all the next two years.”
Class 3A Regional Semifinal
Corpus Christi London 5, Hallettsville 2
Hallettsville 000 002 0 — 2 7 0
London 102 002 x — 5 8 2
W: Blayne Line. L: Brock Bludau. S: Blake Watters. Highlights: (H) Bludau 2-for-4; Jorian Wilson 2-for-3, R; Tanner Wagner 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Josh Griffin 1-for-2. (L) RJ Olivares 2-for-2, 2 2B, RBI; Henry Sepulveda 1-for-2, R; Christian Olivares 2-for-3, R; Watters 2-for-3, R. Records: Hallettsville 23-12; London 30-3-1.