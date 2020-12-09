HALLETTSVILLE — The celebration of Hallettsville’s quarterfinal victory over Columbus lasted only as long as the bus ride home.
The Brahmas had advanced to the Class 3A, Division I state semifinals for the first time in over 40 years and were excited to celebrate with the Hallettsville community. But come Saturday morning, they knew it was back to work.
Hallettsville (12-2) travels to Georgetown on Thursday to face the undefeated Llano Yellowjackets (13-0), the one team keeping the Brahmas from their first trip to the State final.
“We knew that we made history, but our ultimate goal wasn’t done yet,” said senior running back Jonathon Brooks. “We’re still going to keep working and do what we’ve got to do to make it to AT&T Stadium.”
At this point, every game has the chance of making history for Hallettsville.
The players and coaches are aware of it, but it is not something they focus on.
“The level of the game takes care of itself if we just take care of business and keep focused on Llano,” said Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik. “If we take care of improving our team, I feel the other stuff will take care of itself.”
Last week the Hallettsville defense had a power running back in Dion Hurd to deal with. Now they have to worry about Llano’s dual-threat quarterback Case Kuykendall.
Kuykendall has thrown for 1,939 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also leading the team with 1,386 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.
The Yellowjackets are averaging 40 points a game during the playoffs behind Kuykendall’s efforts. For Hallettsville, the plan all week has been to work on keeping him contained.
“He’s a really good runner, so we want to make sure we can contain him but also stop their passing game,” said senior Luke Bludau. “We’ve struggled with that in the last couple weeks, so we’re hoping to really knock down on that and overall be more efficient on the offensive side.”
This is the first time in program history that Llano has qualified for the state semifinals. The Yellowjacket’s previous deepest run was a quarterfinal appearance in 1973.
Conversely, Hallettsville has grown accustomed to deep playoff runs ever since Psencik arrived in 2011.
He sees the Brahmas as a team of players who have been to the playoffs and know when it’s time to get to work and eliminate as many mistakes as possible.
“We have returning seniors that have a lot of experience coming back into these big games,” Bludau said. “We have experience with those big games and having those butterflies, so hopefully we can turn those butterflies into big moments and make big plays.”
Just as the Brahmas will be preparing for Kuykendall, the Yellowjackets will be preparing to stop the running game of Brooks.
Brooks is on the verge of eclipsing 3,000 rushing yards and has scored 54 total touchdowns this season, all vital for Hallettsville to be where it is.
As far as team’s game planning for him, Brooks welcomes it.
“I like when teams do that because it opens up more players on our team,” Brooks said. “It opens up the passing game, quarterback run, everything. Once we do that, show them that, my running game opens back up and it just works for the Brahmas.”
Hallettsville knows it has another tough opponent due up when it travels to Georgetown on Thursday night. All the players know what’s at stake but leave are determined to be the one that breaks through to the title game.
“It would mean everything, especially for us seniors,” Brooks said. “Going from 3-7 our sophomore year, to last year getting beat in the fourth round, it would mean everything that we’ve made history in Hallettsville.”
Hallettsville and Llano kickoff at 7 p.m., at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.
