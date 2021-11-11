BRENHAM — Hallettsville had plenty of reasons to lose its Class 3A, Division I bi-district game.
The Brahmas were banged up, committed two turnovers and some untimely first-half penalties that cost them a two-touchdown lead.
But the Brahmas had the will to win.
Hallettsville overcame a 10-point third-quarter deficit and captured a 42-38 victory over Cameron Yoe on Thursday night at Cub Stadium.
The Brahmas improved to 9-2 and moved into the area round where they will have a rematch with Diboll, which defeated Buna 56-0. The area game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 in Navasota.
“You’ve just gotta keep your heads up,” said Hallettsville senior quarterback Trace Patek. “You’ve got to talk to your players and keep them in the game. We knew we could win this game, we just had to keep going.”
Patek and senior linebacker/running back Price Pruett were limited in practice this week because of injuries.
But Patek rushed for 56 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 173 yards and a touchdown. Pruett played defense in the first half before rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown in the second half.
“We had a lot of injuries going into this game,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “We knew Price was really hurting badly. Price and Trace really stepped up tonight. They were out all week. They couldn’t practice with us all week. We had to stick them out there and hopefully, we taped them right.”
Hallettsville ran 67 plays to 41 for Cameron Yoe (4-7). The Brahmas had 31 first downs, and rushed for 338 yards, while averaging over 6 yards per carry.
Patek scored on runs of 6, 1 and 2 yards, Pruett had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Jashaun Price scored on a 4-yard run. Patek also threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chase Janak.
“Our offensive line really stepped up tonight,” Psencik said. “They knew Price and Trace were banged up a little on the wheels. I thought Trace did a heck of a job under pressure.”
The Yeomen had a chance to prevail thanks to quarterback Ryan Muniz and receiver Pharrell Hemphill, who connected six times for 142 yards and four touchdowns.
Three of Hemphill’s touchdown receptions came in the third quarter when Cameron Yoe scored four touchdowns to take a 28-21 halftime lead.
“What I take away from a game like this is it can swing either way at any moment,” Pruett said. “Our defense needed to step up. We’re known to have a good defense, but we didn’t have the best game. Our offense executed pretty well.”
Hallettsville took a 35-31 lead in the fourth quarter on Pruett’s 5-yard touchdown run, but the Yoemen needed just over 2 minutes to get back on top when Muniz threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hemphill.
“It was a dogfight,” Patek said. “Offensively, we knew we could execute every drive we got. We just had to eliminate the mistakes and we could shove it down their throats all night. Defensively, we’ve just got to work on some things.”
The Brahmas drove 72 yards in seven plays for the decisive score. Patek threw a 33-yard pass to Damani Hartwell on the drive’s second play before scoring on a 2-yard run with 5:37 left.
Hallettsville’s Reagan Lemons sacked Muniz on fourth down from the Cameron Yoe 29 with 4:31 to go, and the Brahmas ran out the clock.
“We had to grit it out,” Psencik said. “They made some good plays. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a whole bunch in the first half. Fortunately, anytime you can make mistakes like that and come back and win a game...I’m proud of our kids.”
