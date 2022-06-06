After winning its first state championship, Hallettsville can boast five state All-Tournament selections in Class 3A after the teams were announced on Sunday.

Freshman third baseman Carson Jansky was named to the All-Tournament team after earning MVP honors in the championship game against Coahoma. She had a pair of RBIs and a hit in the win.

Battery mates Kaylie Olivarez and Macie Jansky were named to the team.

Macie Jansky threw out a Coahoma runner trying to steal second in the state championship game. She finished the tournament with nine putouts in two games.

Olivarez was credited with a save and a win in two appearances at the state tournament. Her win came during a seven-inning start against Coahoma in the state championship game.

Junior Ky Lange was named the All-Tournament second baseman after recording six putouts and five assists.

Senior center fielder Courtney Woytek earned the honor with three putouts and a pair of hits in two games for the Lady Brahmas.

Hallettsville finished the year 35-3 with a 30-game winning streak.