HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville went to the dressing room at halftime trailing the No. 2 team in the state by two touchdowns.
But Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik knew there was no need for panic or fiery speeches.
“We had a game plan put together specifically for this,” Psencik said. “We had an off week to set it up and look at it. We didn’t change anything at halftime. What we did was ask our kids to believe in the game plan. We could see it would work if the kids would just take that step of trust, and trust what we had worked on all week.”
The Brahmas took the message to heart and scored five unanswered touchdowns in the final two quarters to claim a 42-21 District 12-3A, Division I win over Hitchcock on a chilly Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Hallettsville improved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in district and would claim a share of the district championship and a likely second seed in the playoffs with a win next week at Yoakum.
“It was very special, very special, especially on this night, tonight,” said Hallettsville junior running back Damarion Austin. “This was the seniors’ final home game and the last time I got to play with my brothers.”
Austin returned after missing four games with an injury and carried nine times for 140 yards. He scored on a 31-yard run to tie the game in the third quarter.
“Damarion helped us big time,” Psencik said. “Coming back healthy like that it was really nice to see that. He helped us defensively, too.”
The Brahmas had trouble containing the Bulldogs (9-1, 3-1) in the first half.
Hitchcock scored on runs of 8 yards by Bryce Dorsey and 4 yards by Jamarcus Davis, and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lloyd Jones to Damien McDaniel.
“The first half you could tell they were very tight,” Psencik said. “They didn’t believe they could run with them and things like that. I thought the kids showed they could run with them overall.”
The Brahmas’ lone score in the first half came on a 14-yard run by Jashaun Price.
But after Austin’s touchdown, quarterback Brandt Trlicek scored on a pair of 3-yard runs.
“We didn’t really change anything,” Austin said. “We just talked to each other and communicated and just got our minds right.”
Hallettsville’s defense forced five fumbles and recovered three, and stopped the Bulldogs three times on fourth down.
“We put pressure on all of them, especially the quarterback,” said Hallettsville senior linebacker Daydrien Perez, who returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown for the Brahmas’ final score. “Once we got through the line, we could put pressure on him and make him freak out.”
The Brahmas had the game in hand when they stopped Davis for no gain on a fourth-and-one from the Hallettsville 32-yard line with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.
But Psencik realized Hallettsville needed another score to put itself in position for the second seed.
Trlicek threw four straight completions, culminating in a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mycole Pagoda with 53 seconds left.
“My understanding is to get second, we had to have the points,” Psencik said. “We were trying to get a two-touchdown deal to where we could ensure second place.”
After Jones was sacked and fumbled, Perez made it a three-touchdown margin with his scoop and score.
“It means a lot,” Perez said. “My last home senior game. The last time walking on the field forever. I made some great memories here in Hallettsville.”