Something needed to change for Hallettsville.

The Brahmas were run-ruled by Industrial 12-1 on Tuesday, and were beaten 11-5 by Columbus in the first game of a four-team seeding tournament to determine the second, third and fourth seeds in District 28-3A to set up a rematch with the Cobras on Saturday.

“We came back on Wednesday and we were like, ‘Something’s gotta change,’” said Hallettsville first baseman Preston Amsden. “Then we dropped the game to Columbus and we knew this could be our last game, especially the seniors.”

Hallettsville skipper Mason Briscoe pushed Jorian Wilson up in the lineup to No. 2 after hitting in the five-hole on Friday night.

Wilson had a three-run home run Friday and his leadoff triple sparked a five-run third inning that propelled the Brahmas to a 7-4 win at Riverside Stadium and the district’s fourth seed.

“I just wanted to get on base and make sure I can do whatever helps my team to win the game,” Wilson said.

Hallettsville will face District 27-3A winner Poth on Friday at 7 p.m. at Riverside in the bi-district round.

Wilson scored after an errant pickoff attempt by Industrial’s Clay Martin.

“That kind of got us going. We started seeing pitches,” Briscoe said. “I told the guys to go deep in the counts. Next thing you know, we’re getting walks, we’re getting hits. It just kind of led to good things for the Brahmas.”

Hallettsville batted around in the third, picking up RBIs from Brandt Trlicek, Chase Janak, Layne Gerke and Brock Bludau in the inning.

Wilson also started on the hill, but gave way to Trace Patek after allowing three runs on three hits.

Patek, who only went 1.1 innings on Tuesday, told Briscoe he was ready to take the ball if he needed to.

He pitched 5.1 innings of no-hit baseball, allowing one run on three walks against three strikeouts.

“It was determination,” Briscoe said. “Today, he said, ‘If there’s a chance I can come in, I want the ball.’ I gave him the ball and you saw what he did.”

Patek struck out Martin with the bases loaded in the second inning, limiting the Cobras’ damage to only two runs.

In total, Industrial (11-11) finished the game 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

“We put the ball in play a few times and they made some plays,” said Industrial coach Mike Medina. “In the outfield, they tracked the ball well. Patek threw a good game. He had us off a little bit.”

Tidehaven claims second over Columbus

In the first of the two seeding games at Riverside, Tidehaven rallied late to claim the two-seed over Columbus in a 4-3 win.

The Tigers (20-7) scored all four runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI walk from Logan Crow. Two of the four scored on wild pitches.

Jachen Duran delivered an RBI base hit to extend Tidehaven’s advantage. He also picked up the win on the mound.

The Tigers will face Lytle in the bi-district round of playoffs next week.

District 28-3A

Hallettsville 7, Industrial 4

Hallettsville 005 200 0 — 7 9 1

Industrial 120 001 0 — 4 3 1

W: Trace Patek. L: Clay Martin. Highlights: (H) Layne Gerke 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Preston Amsden 2-for-4; Jorian Wilson 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B; Brandt Trlicek 1-for-3, 1 RBI; (I) Tate Karl 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Matthew Davis 1-for-3. Records: Hallettsville 14-10; Industrial 11-11.