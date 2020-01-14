Hallettsville Region IV-3A Softball Finals
Buy Now

Hallettsville’s Kenzi Lange fields a ground ball in the second inning against Banquete in Game 2 of the Region IV-3A final last season at Jourdanton High School.

 Advocate File Photo

Hallettsville was ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason softball poll.

The Lady Brahmas, who reached the UIL Class 3A state final last season, return 11 players from last year’s team, which includes four sophomores, five juniors and two seniors.

Emory Rains, which defeated Hallettsville in the state final, was ranked No. 1.

In Class 2A, Weimar was ranked No. 8.

The Lady Cats reached the Region IV-2A final before falling to Thorndale.

Class 1A

1. D’Hanis

2. Chireno

3. Gail Borden County

4. Dodd City

5. Gorman

6. Bartlett

7. Rotan

8. Bloomburg

9. Lipan

10. Eula

Class 2A

1. Crawford

2. Thorndale

3. Windthorst

4. West Sabine

5. Honey Grove

6. Archer City

7. Lovelady

8. Weimar

9. Beckville

10. Bosqueville

Class 3A

1. Emory Rains

2. Hallettsville

3. Danbury

4. Brock

5. Bells

6. Little River Academy

7. Bushland

8. Rogers

9. Santa Gertrudis Academy

10. Hughes Springs

Class 4A

1. Huffman Hargrave

2. Anna

3. Decatur

4. Fredericksburg

5. Robinson

6. Andrews

7. Canyon

8. Geronimo Navarro

9. Paris North Lamar

10. Burkburnett

Class 5A

1. Angleton

2. Corpus Christi Calallen

3. Forney

4. Lewisville The Colony

5. Barbers Hill

6. Frisco Reedy

7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

8. College Station

9. El Paso Chapin

10. Georgetown East View

Class 6A

1. Katy

2. Klein Collins

3. New Braunfels Canyon

4. Keller

5. Deer Park

6. Wylie

7. Cypress Ranch

8. Edinburg Vela

9. Alvin

10. Leander

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.