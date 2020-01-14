Hallettsville was ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason softball poll.
The Lady Brahmas, who reached the UIL Class 3A state final last season, return 11 players from last year’s team, which includes four sophomores, five juniors and two seniors.
Emory Rains, which defeated Hallettsville in the state final, was ranked No. 1.
In Class 2A, Weimar was ranked No. 8.
The Lady Cats reached the Region IV-2A final before falling to Thorndale.
Class 1A
1. D’Hanis
2. Chireno
3. Gail Borden County
4. Dodd City
5. Gorman
6. Bartlett
7. Rotan
8. Bloomburg
9. Lipan
10. Eula
Class 2A
1. Crawford
2. Thorndale
3. Windthorst
4. West Sabine
5. Honey Grove
6. Archer City
7. Lovelady
8. Weimar
9. Beckville
10. Bosqueville
Class 3A
1. Emory Rains
2. Hallettsville
3. Danbury
4. Brock
5. Bells
6. Little River Academy
7. Bushland
8. Rogers
9. Santa Gertrudis Academy
10. Hughes Springs
Class 4A
1. Huffman Hargrave
2. Anna
3. Decatur
4. Fredericksburg
5. Robinson
6. Andrews
7. Canyon
8. Geronimo Navarro
9. Paris North Lamar
10. Burkburnett
Class 5A
1. Angleton
2. Corpus Christi Calallen
3. Forney
4. Lewisville The Colony
5. Barbers Hill
6. Frisco Reedy
7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
8. College Station
9. El Paso Chapin
10. Georgetown East View
Class 6A
1. Katy
2. Klein Collins
3. New Braunfels Canyon
4. Keller
5. Deer Park
6. Wylie
7. Cypress Ranch
8. Edinburg Vela
9. Alvin
10. Leander
