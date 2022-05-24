HALLETTSVILLE — Tradition is rooted in the Hallettsville softball program.

The Lady Brahmas made state tournament appearances in 2009, 2015 and 2019, and are on the verge of a fourth.

Senior Emily Migl was a freshman in 2019 when Hallettsville finished as runner-up to Emory Rains and pinch ran in the state championship game.

“I was just a baserunner, but being in that environment and seeing the competition, and the encouragement of the fans motivated me,” Migl said. “I think the entire town of Hallettsville is wishing this upon us and we definitely have the talent. So we’re gonna make it work.”

Hallettsville (31-3) is just two wins away from a trip to the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field.

To get there, the Lady Brahmas will have to get past Bishop in a best-of-three series in Sinton, with Game 1 scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lady Badgers (35-3-1) ended Hallettsville’s playoff run last year with a sweep in the regional semifinals.

Pitcher Kaylie Olivarez was a freshman at the time, navigating her first postseason.

The sophomore is coming off a no-hitter in a 5-0, series-clinching win over Lyford in the regional semifinals. She only struck out three in seven innings of work.

“I didn’t even know I had a no-hitter,” Olivarez said. “I only had three or four strikeouts. Most of it was my defense behind me.”

Migl and Olivarez will be the focal point for the Lady Brahmas’ defense, which has allowed 1.14 runs in seven playoff games this season.

Hallettsville hopes its pitching depth will give it a leg up against Bishop, which has started Andrea Martinez in all six playoff games this year.

“I’ve seen lots of growth (from Olivarez),” said Hallettsville coach Callie Kresta. “Anytime you’re a freshman getting thrown into a big scene, it’s tough. She’s done a great job of building on it this year. You can see it in her presence in the circle, the way she holds herself and the way she attacks every batter. There’s no fear.”

During last year’s series, Hallettsville scratched across two runs on seven hits in two games against Martinez and the Lady Badgers.

Hallettsville, though, feels confident about its offense heading into Wednesday.

The Lady Brahmas scored 13 runs on 23 hits to sweep Lyford. The top of Hallettsville’s lineup accounted for 14 of those hits.

Freshman Hanna Zachary, whose sister, Kadie, played on the 2019 state runner-up team, picked up seven hits and four RBIs in the series.

“I feel like, as a freshman, I have to show what I have,” Zachary said. “Being in the lineup means that I have a chance. So getting to hit and scoring all those runs means a lot.”

In order to get the best of Martinez, the Lady Brahmas understand the bats have to stay hot.

“Your goal is to always get further than the year before. And we’ve done that,” Kresta said. “But it doesn’t stop here. What we’ve talked about is how we’re going to continue and our goal is to get to state.”