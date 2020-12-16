BELTON — Jonathon Brooks began his Wednesday signing a letter of intent to play at the University of Texas before boarding a bus with his Hallettsville teammates for the ride to Belton.
The Brahmas worked out at Crusader Field on the campus of Mary Hardin-Baylor and then got back on the bus for the ride to Arlington where they’ll make their first state final appearance.
Hallettsville (13-2) will square off against Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) in the Class 3A, Division I state championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Texas @TexasFootball signee Jonathon Brooks @2brookss catches a pass from Trace Patek @PatekTrace at Hallettsville’s practice Wednesday at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Field. #UILState pic.twitter.com/YhfDaW5GPC— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“It feels great just to have it behind me and not to have to worry about that stuff anymore,” Brooks said.
The Brahmas have their full attention on their rematch with Jim Ned after the Indians claimed a 24-21 win earlier this season.
Texas @TexasFootball signee Jonathon Brooks @2brookss of Hallettsville to play his final high school game in the state final. pic.twitter.com/gZpPMkRVzZ— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“I feel like we grew and developed as a team,” Brooks said. “The last time we played them we had a lot of mistakes and it was still early in the season. We came together and we know how it feels to be down.”
Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik elected to leave a day early and make the stop at Mary Hardin-Baylor, but he did his best to have the trip seem as normal as possible.
The Brahmas took regular school buses, had a regular sendoff and ate sack lunches.
Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik on playing in the state final. #UiLState. pic.twitter.com/jSnAGyUQvN— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“We’re just trying to keep them real relaxed and treat it as much as a normal game as we can,” Psencik said. “Thank goodness there have been several of them on that Outlawz team when they were little who played in that stadium. They set their goals way back then when they were kids.”
Brooks was one of those players and plans to address his teammates about playing in the home of the Dallas Cowboys before the game.
“Once you’re in the game, you don’t even realize you’re inside the stadium,” Brooks said. “You just worry about going out and playing football.”
Hallettsville linebacker Price Pruett has seen the team make great strides since the first game against Jim Ned.
Hallettsville’s Price Prurtt @PricePruett1 looking forward to playing in state final. #UILState pic.twitter.com/JOpk1bXDr0— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“I think this team has improved throughout the whole year,” Pruett said. “Ever since we lost to Jim Ned we’ve just been gaining, gaining and gaining. I think we’ve grown together and trust in each other to make the plays.”
The Brahmas have not lost since the Jim Ned game and Psencik has seen their confidence grow as the season has progressed.
Hallettsville gets ready for state final. pic.twitter.com/44zhDLYN8u— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 16, 2020
“Our God is special,” Psencik said. “There are things that just line up and you know it lines up that way for a reason. There was a reason we played them earlier to show us where we were as a team and where we needed to improve. I think our kids are going to be pretty highly motivated, and I’m sure they are going to fight hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.