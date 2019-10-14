HALLETTSVILLE — The numbers are adding up for Hallettsville this season.
The Brahmas have more players participating, and they’ve improved in the win column.
Hallettsville has won four straight games heading into Friday night's District 14-3A, Division I game at Yoakum.
“We’ve been ready to come in and prove everybody wrong,” said senior quarterback Lane Linhart. “That’s kind of been our mentality to come in and work as hard as we could and show everybody this is our year.”
Hallettsville had quite a bit of convincing to do after finishing 3-7 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
“The kids in general didn’t like last year as far as the record we had and not making the playoffs,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “It was kind of a sour taste in their mouth. They’re trying hard and really have improved in the last three weeks.”
The improvement continued in last week’s district opener against Edna, as the Brahmas scored 28 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 35-14 win.
“Everybody has started to develop their game more and we’re playing more as a team,” said junior running back Jonathon Brooks. “We’re communicating better.”
Hallettsville spent a lot of time in the weight room during the offseason, and Psencik made a point of emphasizing the importance of working as a team.
“Way back when I first got here one of the things I did was to make sure the word apathy was our enemy,” he said. “We tried to get that back installed. We want everybody to care about the entire program and just show that you care.
“We tried to appeal to their community spirit of staying together," he added, "and doing things together because in a small town if you don’t have everybody together, you’re at a disadvantage.”
The Brahmas began running a new offense last season and the level of understanding has improved.
“We’re definitely executing our offense better,” said Linhart, who has passed for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. “We put a new offense in last year and this year, it’s starting to kick in a lot more. It’s a lot easier to execute this year.”
“We still have little small things to work on,” Brooks agreed. “But we should be good going through the rest of district.”
Psencik has also been impressed by the strides Hallettsville has made on both sides of the line.
“The biggest improvement I’m seeing is our offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “We were real short of linemen that had experience. I see a lot of our sophomores and juniors who had no experience really stepping up right now.”
Brooks has been the beneficiary of the offensive line’s improvement, rushing for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I have a lot more trust in our line this year,” he said. “Our line is working its butt off every day.”
The Brahmas have four district games remaining and are determined to return to postseason play.
“They did not like the results of last season by any means,” Psencik said. “They’ve really gone to work and made the training phases important. They’re starting to realize that you can’t just show up for a game and be prepared if you haven’t prepared previously. I love seeing them own up and do what they’re supposed to do.”
