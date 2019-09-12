ALTAIR – The football game between Hallettsville and Rice Consolidated scheduled for Friday at Rice Veterans’ Memorial Stadium has been canceled.
The game was canceled after Rice Consolidated athletic director and head football coach Jared Sloan announced a student at Rice Consolidated had died.
The schools’ junior varsity and junior high school games were also canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.