HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville hadn’t played a home game since Sept. 10 and was in a funk to start play in District 28-3A.
The Lady Brahmas were able to get out of that slump and sweep Yoakum (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) Tuesday night.
“After we took care of the first set, I came back to the huddle and said, ‘I missed y’all,’” said Hallettsville coach Lindsay Hudson. “This is the team I know they can be. I know they’re capable of this level of play. So it was really nice to see them go out and have fun, and take care of the ball.”
FINAL: Hallettsville 3, Yoakum 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-17)Bailee Wagner’s kill completes the sweep for the Lady Brahmas. @advosports pic.twitter.com/NdXDsVH5PQ— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) September 29, 2021
After that two-week road trip, Hallettsville (22-10, 4-2) knew it needed to pick up a win over the Lady Bulldogs (9-14, 4-2).
“During the day we were just really trying to be confident and hype each other up,” said Hallettsville hitter Kinleigh Hall. “We were trying to stay up and keep our energy positive no matter what.”
Halletsville hitter Kinleigh Hall led the team with 7 kills in a win over Yoakum. @hbteams pic.twitter.com/huhXsu5c3J— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) September 29, 2021
Hallettsville took a little time to break its slump, falling behind 3-1 in the first set and 2-0 in the second set.
Setter Briahna Mayfield knew she needed to keep her composure to help her team rally back. She went on to finish with a team-high 16 assists, along with six digs, two aces and a kill to propel Hallettsville to the sweep.
“It’s definitely very important to stay positive so the team is always up and nobody ever gets down,” Mayfield said.
Hallettsville setter Briahna Mayfield talks about the Lady Brahmas’ win over district rival Yoakum. @hbteams pic.twitter.com/GxgzZ0MXzO— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) September 29, 2021
Mayfield helped set up an attack that saw six different players record a kill. Utilizing their many weapons at the net was a focal point for the Lady Brahmas. Hall led the team with seven kills.
“We’ve just practiced it every time,” Hall said. “We’ve always had faith in [Mayfield]. We love her as a setter. We knew she could set it really well for us and we have confidence in her no matter what.”
A game-high five aces by Lauren Cervenka helped Hallettsville’s cause. Cervenka just felt she had a hot hand from the service line.
“I think it got us more hyped,” Cervenka said of her aces. “It got us more confident in ourselves. I feel it puts the other team down and then they get in their heads.”
Hallettsville’s Lauren Cervenka had a great night at the service line, notching 5 aces in a win over Yoakum. @LBteams pic.twitter.com/ohvRqq3AL1— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) September 29, 2021
Cervenka’s performance did breed more confidence in the rest of the Lady Brahmas.
“Lauren really had good serve placement,” Hudson said. “She went everywhere I asked her to go. And I think that some of the serves that Briahna had with that topspin really got in their heads. I thought that Kinleigh, Briahna and everybody in the front row did a good job adjusting to the ball and not making silly errors.”
DISTRICT 28-3A
Hallettsville 3, Yoakum 0
Yoakum 15 20 17
Hallettsville 25 25 25
Highlights: (H) Kinleigh Hall 7 kills, 3 blocks, ace; Kaylee Svetlik 6 kills, 4 digs, assist, ace, block; Kenna Kubenka 5 kills, ace; Lauren Cervenka 5 aces, 4 digs, 3 kills; Briahna Mayfield 16 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces, kill; Courtney Woytek 5 digs; Bailee Wagner 4 kills; (Y) Jayanna Phillips 6 kills; Macie Blakeney 14 assists, 4 kills, block; Destiny Rios 3 kills; Macie Williams 3 kills, 3 blocks; Taylor Havlac 2 blocks, kill, ace. Records: Hallettsville 22-10, 4-2; Yoakum 9-14, 4-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.