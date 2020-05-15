HALLETTSVILLE — One of the University of Texas’ most obvious needs last season was at running back.
The Longhorns were so thin at running back they had to move players from other positions.
Hallettsville junior Jonathan Brooks hopes he can help fill the void, and announced his commitment on Friday to play football at Texas.
“They have a great coaching staff, they have a great football team and it’s close to home,” Brooks said. “They need running backs and they moved (Cuero graduate) Jordan (Whittington) to wide out so that opened another spot for me.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Brooks, who is still 16, had an outstanding junior season for the Brahmas, who advanced to the Class 3A, Division I quarterfinals.
He rushed for 2,144 yards and 38 touchdowns, had 299 yards receiving and one touchdown, and added 675 return yards.
“I just worked hard,” Brooks said. “My parents (Jennifer Donovan and James Brooks) and my brother (Jordon Brooks) really got on me about working out.”
Brooks was named the Built Ford Tough Class 3A Player of the Week after rushing seven times for 221 yards and four touchdowns, catching one pass for 21 yards, returning an interception 71 yards for a touchdown, deflecting two passes and making five tackles, including three for losses, against Taft.
“I think he got real serious about being a team player, keeping his grades up. having a great effort and being a great leader,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “All of those things came into play for him.”
Brooks was recruited by Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton, and they quickly developed a rapport.
“He kept it real and he taught me stuff before I committed,” Brooks said. “We had a Zoom meeting and he showed me some plays and some run schemes and what to look at before the play starts and stuff like that.”
Brooks had offers from six other schools, including Texas Tech, and had recently drawn interest from a number of other schools.
But he decided to go with Texas, which was the first school to offer him a scholarship. He’s made three unofficial visits to Austin, and hopes to take his official visit in the fall.
“I just want to build the relationships with the coaches and the people who are there and are already committed,” Brooks said. “Then, I’m not a stranger when I go.”
Brooks was the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team, and a second-team selection at running back on the Texas Sports Writer Association’s all-state team.
He was also the first-team punter on the Associated Press Sports Editor’s all-state team. He averaged 41.9 yards on his 29 attempts.
“They haven’t talked to me about punting,” Brooks said of the Longhorns. “If I learned more stuff about it and got better at it, I would do it.”
Brooks has been lifting weights at home since the COVID-19 virus forced schools to close. He also works out at Brahma Memorial Stadium with a couple of teammates.
“We go the field every day,” he said. “We run, do footwork and run up the hill and stuff. I feel like I’m in pretty good shape.”
Brooks received congratulatory texts from future Texas teammates Whittington and Yoakum graduate Josh Moore after announcing his commitment on Twitter.
He’s already looking forward to his senior season at Hallettsville.
“I want to rush for 3,000 yards and lead my team further than four rounds,” he said. “We’ve just got to work hard and put our minds to it.”
