Rhett Trlicek’s final season at Hallettsville ended in the area playoffs.
But Trlicek had an outstanding senior year, hitting .500 with eight home runs, two triples, 12 doubles and 51 RBIs. He scored 49 runs and stole 10 bases.
Trlicek will continue his career at the University of Houston and will do so as a first-team selection on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team.
Hallettsville junior shortstop Ryan Targac and Yoakum senior outfielder Holden Lauer were second-team picks on the team, which was released Wednesday.
Hallettsville junior third baseman Hunter Luqua and Yoakum sophomore catcher Staton Pakebusch were named to the third team.
Lauer hit .398 with six triples, 15 doubles and 32 RBIs, while scoring 37 runs. Pakebusch hit .500 with three home runs, one triple, 20 doubles and 36 RBIs, while scoring 31 runs.
Targac hit .443 with five home runs, two triples, seven doubles and 42 RBIs. He scored 31 runs and had 22 stolen bases. Laqua hit .500 with one home run, 12 doubles and 23 RBIs.
Targac and Laqua also earned honorable mention as pitchers.
Other area players receiving honorable mention were Tidehaven shortstop Gordo Moreno and Van Vleck outfielder Travis Koliba.
Pitcher Caleb Huertz from state-champion Wall was selected as the Player of the Year and Wall’s Jason Schniers was named Coach of the Year.
TSWA Class 3A All-State
First team
Pitchers — Caleb Heuertz, Wall, jr.; Rowan Arrant, Nacogdoches Central Heights, sr.; Luke Young, Wall, jr.
Relief pitcher — Cully McCoy, Malakoff, sr.
Catcher — Tyler LaRue, Blanco, sr.
First baseman — Tyler Justice, Lexington, jr.
Second baseman — Rhett Trlicek, Hallettsville, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Ryan Gully, Wall, sr.; Drew McNeel, Harmony, sr.
Third baseman — Baylor Smith, Blanco, soph.
Outfielders — James Burchett, Kirbyville, sr.; Gage Weishuhn, Wall, sr.; Owen Woodward, Breckenridge, jr.
Designated hitter — Hayden VanderRoest, Shallowater, sr.
Player of the year — Heuertz, Wall, jr.
Coach of the year — Jason Schniers, Wall
Second team
Pitchers — Gage Goddard, Harmony, jr.; Chandler David, Van Alstyne, sr.; Nicolas Hernandez, Bishop, sr.
Relief pitcher — D’Andrey Silva, Breckenridge, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Easton Blackstone, Harmony, sr.; Tanner Seider, Wall, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Cole Gaddis, Malakoff, soph.; Drew Houchin, Bushland, sr.
Second baseman — Eddie Calzoncit, Blanco, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Samuel Tormos, Van Alstyne, sr.; Ryan Targac, Hallettsville, jr.
Third baseman — Criztian Delgado, Bishop, jr.
Outfielders — Caleb Hill, Grandview, sr.; Jackson Hunter, Blanco, sr.; Holden Lauer, Yoakum, sr.
Designated hitter — Connor Cox, Holliday, sr.
Third team
Pitchers — Trenton Sulak, Grandview, sr.; Hagen Rose, Troy, soph.; Dylan Cloonan, Pollok Central, jr.
Relief pitcher — Christian Deal, Clyde, jr.
Catcher — Staton Pakebusch, Yoakum, soph.; (tie) Rhett Gallagher, Van Alstyne, sr.
First baseman — Justin Herriage, Kirbyville, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Jake Jansa, Wall, sr.; Cade Graves, Pollok Central, sr.
Shortstop — Kobe Jaramillo, Bishop, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Hunter Laqua, Hallettsville, jr.; Alfredo Rodriguez, Clifton, sr.
Outfielders — Mason Brandenberger, Clifton, jr.; Brody Phillips, Bushland, jr.; (tie) Scout Sanders, Whitesboro, sr.; Justin Wardlow, Blanco, sr.
Designated hitter – (tie) Elias Carrera, Taft, sr.; Landon Ferguson, New Diana, sr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers — Brad Aynsley, Falfurrias, jr.; Kasen Baronet, Brady, jr.; Mason Brandenberger, Clifton, jr.; James Burchett, Kirbyville, sr.; Jeramy Dodson, Cisco, sr.; Kyle Filbert, Grandview, sr.; Micah Gibson, White Oak, jr.; Gibson Hearne, Cisco, jr.; Seth Hemfeld, Bushland, sr.; Thomas Houle, Georgetown Gateway Prep, jr.; Skylar Jaco, Bushland, jr.; Kobe Jaramillo, Bishop, jr.; Hunter Laqua, Hallettsville, jr.; Payton Laughlin, Clyde, sr.; Carson Lightfoot, Brock, soph.; Brady McEntire, Hughes Springs, sr.; Cooper Nelson, Brock, sr.; Dylan Rand, Groesbeck, sr.; Easton Rios, Crane, jr.; Luis Rodriguez, Denver City, sr.; Brayden Ross, Hooks, sr.; Scout Sanders, Whitesboro, sr.; Ryan Targac, Hallettsville, jr.
Catchers — Walker Bauer, Brady, jr.; Jacob Escalon, Breckenridge, jr.; Kadeon Evans, Orangefield, jr.; Grant Johnson, Groesbeck, sr.; Kendal Morgan, Clyde, sr.; Zerick Warren, Elkhart, soph.; Logan Whitling, Holliday, jr.
First basemen — Will Akins, Jim Ned, sr.; Jacob Davis, Pollok Central, sr.; Luke Ely, Franklin, sr.; Jase Lopez, Brock, sr.; J.B. Melde, Bishop, jr.; Jayden Morgan, Edgewood, sr.; Luis Rodriguez, Denver City, sr.; Mateo Saenz, San Diego, sr.
Second basemen — Dylan Carrell, White Oak, soph.; Blake Carter, Shallowater, sr.; Kyle Filbert, Grandview, sr.; Ethan Hawk, Clyde, sr.; Colton Ortner, Franklin, sr.; Dylan Rand, Groesbeck, sr.; Kyle Torres, Troy, jr.
Shortstops — Bryson Adair, Elkhart, soph.; Caleb Heuertz, Wall, jr.;Sam Clark, Leonard, sr.; Logan Hobbs, Pollok Central, sr.; Joe Hudson, Grandview, sr.; Hayden Kent, Pottsboro, sr.; Gordo Moreno, Tidehaven, sr.; Brandon Nations, Malakoff, soph.; Jake Olson, Brenham, jr.; Gerardo Palacios, Breckenridge, jr.; Jackson Phillips, Clifton, sr.; Austin Testerman, Whitewright, jr.; Jacob Young, White Oak, sr.
Third basemen — Rowan Arrant, Nacogdoches Central Heights, sr.; Jeramy Dodson, Cisco, sr.; Skylar Jaco, Bushland, jr.; Tyler Kaluza, West, sr.; Brayden Ross, Hooks, sr.; Kooper Shook, Breckenridge, jr.; Tyler Williams, Shallowater, sr.
Outfielders — Johnny Armstrong, Orangefield, sr.; Tyler Brown, Kirbyville, sr.; Kye Herbert, Wall, soph.; Travis Koliba, Van Vleck, sr.; Brady McEntire, Hughes Springs, sr.; Landon McKinney, Sabine, jr.; Payton Price, Bowie, sr.; Tanner Punds, Hooks, sr.; Luke Sheppard, Rains, soph.; Chris Varljen, Georgetown Gateway Prep, jr.
