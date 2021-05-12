WACO — Hallettsville Sacred Heart defeated San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12-1 in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals at Waco ISD Field on Wednesday.
The Indianettes advance to their first state championship game since 2014, when they lost 6-4 to Waco Vanguard.
Sacred Heart advances to play Temple Christian School in the TAPPS Division IV state championship game at 3 p.m. Thursday. Temple Christian School defeated Calvary Christian Academy 13-9 in its semifinal game.
The Indianettes will be looking for their first state championship since 2010.
