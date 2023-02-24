ROBINSON — Hallettsville Sacred Heart ended its season on a mountain top.

The Indianettes claimed the TAAPS Class 2A State Championship on Thursday, defeating Lubbock All Saints Episcopal School 59-37 at the Robinson gym.

Sacred Heart ends its season 31-1, and claims the school’s fourth state title. It is their first since the 2016 season when they defeated Muenster Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart advanced to the state championship game after senior Bailey Haas led her team to a 57-30 win over Bryan Allen Academy on Wednesday, recording 21 points.

In this season’s playoff run, the Indianettes outscored their four opponents by a total of 82 points.