Hallettsville Sacred Heart has forfeited Friday’s non-district game against St. Joseph.
The reason for the forfeit was due to several players on Sacred Heart being injured, a press release stated on Monday.
The Flyers (1-1) will begin their search for an opponent, the press release stated.
St. Joseph opens TAPPS Division II, District 5 play Oct. 11 against Houston Second Baptist.
