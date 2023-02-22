ROBINSON — Hallettsville Sacred Heart moved a win away from a TAPPS Class 2A state championship.
The Indianettes ran away with a 57-30 semifinal win over Bryan Allen Academy on Wednesday at the Robinson gym.
Sacred Heart improved to 30-1 and will face Lubbock All Saints Episcopal in the state final at noon Thursday at the Robinson gym.
The Indianettes got off to a fast start, taking a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sacred Heart limited Allen Academy (22-4) to two points in the second quarter and led 33-9 at halftime.
Bailey Haas led Sacred Heart with 21 points. Jules Janak had 13, and Alexandra Kraatz scored 10.
Sacred Heart will be going for its third state basketball title and first since 1989.
TAPPS Class 2A Semifinal
Sacred Heart 57, Allen Academy 30
Points: (SH) Mallory Mueller 3, Alexandra Kraatz 10, Ava Lackey 8, Kaycee Schindler 2, Jules Janak 13, Bailey Haas 21. (AA) Trinity Chapa 6, Tatiana Butenko 8, Isabella Ruffino 2, Sophie Fox 8, Lauren Carroll 2, Angelika McGlothlin 4.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 33-9. Records: Sacred Heart 30-1; Allen Academy 22-4.