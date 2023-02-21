Hallettsville Sacred Heart knows what it's like to end its season in the state semifinal game.
The Indianettes' 2021 season was ended by Shiner St. Paul in the semifinal after a 60-34 loss.
They have a chance to advance to the state championship game this season when they travel to Robinson High School to take on Bryan Allen Academy in the TAPPS Class 2A state semifinal on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
"I'm feeling kind of positive," Sacred Heart head coach William Hill said about the matchup. "We haven't played them this season, but I hear that they're a strong team."
Hill was the head coach of the Indianettes team in 2021, but has enjoyed coaching this year's team, alongside assistant coach Jessica Murphy, to a 29-1 record.
"This is probably the best season I've ever had in coaching, and I've been coaching for 22 years now," Hill said.
Sacred Heart advanced to the state semifinal after a 55-31 win over Dallas First Baptist in its regional playoff game.
"That was a big win," Hill said. "We've been pushing all year, trying to be available for any defenses and offenses that came toward us, and we overcame it."
Hill hopes the speed of seniors Bailey Haas, Jules Janak, and Lani Pilat can put pressure on Bryan Allen's defense and send the Indianettes to the final.
"I have three seniors that I've had since they were freshman," Hill said. "I think they've come into their own, and we just flat out run. These are the girls that were on the state track team last year, and they're just fast."
Haas is a four-year starter for the Indianettes, so Hill hopes she, along with the rest of the seniors, can end their high school career with a trip to the state final.
"As a freshman (Haas) started at the guard spot, and she has really progressed," Hill said. "We've been leaning on her and Janak all year long, and they've been proving what they've been able to do."