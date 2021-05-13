WACO — Hallettsville Sacred Heart defeated Fort Worth Temple Christian School 13-3 in the TAPPS Division IV Softball State Championship Game at Waco ISD Stadium.
The win gives the Indianettes their 12th state title in school history and first since 2010.
Sacred Heart's offense scored 55 runs in four playoff games, winning all but one by 10 runs or more.
