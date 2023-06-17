Bailey Haas came through for her team in the most important moments during the 2022-23 season.
The four-year starter scored 22 points in Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s state title victory over Lubbock All Saints Episcopal to help claim the school’s fourth state championship and first since 2016.
Haas led her team to a 31-1 overall record. She ended the season averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals per game.
Haas’ performance in Sacred Heart’s state title season led to her selection as the MVP of the Victoria Advocate 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team.
Q: How did it feel to help bring your school a state championship?
A: It felt really good. All those years of hard work, practices, tournaments, games and summer league, it felt good to have it pay off.
Q: How do you think your first three years as a starter helped you in your senior season?
A: It really helped me because those three years of starting, although I was still an underclassmen, I still had to be a leader and outwork the older classmen. I think it just really helped build character to my senior year to become that leader that the underclassmen see and they can trust and depend on.
Q: Why do you think it was this year’s team that was able to bring the school a girls basketball state title for the first time in seven years?
A: We were just hungry and we wanted it. Last year we were very hopeful and determined and I think that us not getting it last year just gave us more motivation to try to reach it this year.
Q: What gave you confidence to be able to put up the stats that you did every game?
A: I get my confidence from my coach and my teammates. Whenever I wouldn’t have a good game or when I would miss a shot, it would always bee good feedback. They just made sure I really didn’t get in my lows, and also from practices with just repetition and doing things over again until you get it right.