Hallettsville and Schulenburg took a drop in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball rankings.
In Class 3A, Hallettsville (9-2) dropped to No. 12 after being ranked No. 5 last week.
In Class 2A, Schulenburg (11-7) dropped from No. 9 to No. 10.
Falls City, No. 5 last week, has dropped out of the rankings.
East Bernard (12-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and Fayetteville (14-0) is No. 1 in Class 2A.
