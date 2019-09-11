FRISCO — Hallettsville’s Ryan Targac has been invited to attend Saturday’s EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase.
The showcase will feature some of the top high school baseball players from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.
Players will be evaluated by major league scouts on their skills.
Targac, who has committed to Texas A&M, enters his senior season with the Brahmas as a second-team all-state selection at shortstop.
Targac hit .443 last season with five home runs, two triples, seven doubles and 42 RBIs. He scored 31 runs and stole 10 bases.
Targac had a fielding percentage of .946.
Targac was also named the Pitcher of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
He had an 8-1 record with a 0.32 ERA that included five complete games and five shutouts.
Targac had 67 strikeouts in 43.2 innings.
The Brahmas won the District 28-3A championship and advanced to the area playoffs.
