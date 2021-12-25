Hallettsville’s Kenna Kubenka had her sights set on making varsity with the Lady Brahmas as a freshman.
She did just that, finishing her playing career as a four-year letterman and leading Hallettsville to its first regional tournament appearance in school history.
A three time first-team all-district selection, including Offensive MVP in 2020, Kubenka finished her senior year with 164 kills, 46 digs, 6 assists, 26 blocks and 32 aces.
Kubenka will end her high school career as the Most Valuable Player on the 2021 Victoria Advocate All-Area Volleyball Team.
Q: What’s it meant to play for Hallettsville the past four years?
A: Freshman year, I knew a goal of mine was to make varsity, and I did. From there on out you keep working hard cause you’ve got to earn your spot, it’s not just given to you. The program means a lot to me. This is my hometown. I know everybody here. To know I’m wearing the name of this town means a lot to me and to know I have the people of this town behind me too is a big deal.
Q: What were the goals the team set in the preseason?
A: One of the goals that we had was to make the playoffs, that was our first main goal. Then from there on we just wanted to keep winning and winning and winning. We wanted to keep going on, we didn’t want to stop playing cause we love each other, we wanted to keep playing together, we wanted to go as far as we could and we did.
Q: How did you try to take a leadership role in your senior season?
A: Being a senior, it’s not pressure exactly but a lot of people look to you. They look to you cause you’ve been doing this for four years, you know more than they do, you’ve been doing it for a while. If the underclassmen ask you questions, they ask you how to fix it, you have to have those answers. You’ve got to step into the role, you’ve got to know what you’re doing, you’ve got to help others and you’ve got to keep an open mind with everybody to make sure everybody knows what they’re doing.
Q: What did it take to get through a touch district schedule to get back to the playoffs? How did you guys grow stronger against that adversity?
A: Our district’s really competitive, we knew that from the start. We knew that if we came together as a team and we worked hard then we knew we could go where we needed to go. We’re all like ‘We’ve got to keep working hard.’ Going through our district, you get tired after a while, but we knew that you have to keep going, you can’t stop. If you want to go far you have to work for it.
Q: What was the key to very playoff win?
A: We had to keep believing in ourselves. We all knew we had to come together cause it’s not a one-person team. You have other people on the team so you know you can’t do your job without the help of others. You can’t get a set without a pass, you have to work together. So we made sure that we kept each other up, that we kept each other focused and we made sure all our minds were in the game and we knew what we needed to do.
Q: What did it mean to get to the regional tournament for the first time in school history?
A: It meant a lot to us. We wanted it so bad. I know me being a senior, I wanted it so bad. We wanted to make history. We were like, ‘We can’t go out expecting a win.’ We had to play our butts off. We knew if we wanted to make it to round four we’d have to do what we’ve been doing. We had to be a team, we had to come together, we had to do all of our jobs. We couldn’t slack off. So we did that, we came out with the win and we made it to round four and it was one of the best feelings ever for all of us.
Q: How do you hope Hallettsville continues to build off this past season?
A: I hope they take it and run with it. With us, we knew that it was possible and hopefully they know it’s possible to go further. Anything’s possible if you work hard for it. I hope they take and they turn it into something great and hopefully they make it to state.
