Brock Sestak has a number of responsibilities as Shiner’s center.
But Sestak’s most important duty is to make the correct line call.
“The first thing I do is wait and see what kind of defense they’re in,” Sestak said. “Once I know the defense — a 5-2 or 5-3 — then most of linemen get it. We all say line calls all the time, false calls and everything.”
Sestak has done an admirable job of getting Shiner lined in the right position, and it’s played a role in helping the Comanches make their first state final appearance since 2013.
The same has been true for Hallettsville’s Luke Bludau, whose calls in the secondary have been a factor in the Brahmas playing in the state championship game for the first time.
“It’s good just to have guys who can see a little bit more of the bigger picture,” Bludau said. “It really helps the team. The work we put into the classroom is the work we put on the field.”
Shiner (13-0) and Hallettsville (13-2) have relied or more than their physical skills to earn a trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Comanches’ and Brahmas’ success has been boosted by their ability to make correct decisions on the field.
“I’d say we’re a very smart team,” said Shiner lineman Max Machieck. “We understand and we learn real quickly. The coaches give us a new play and we pick it up right away.”
Shiner placed 10 players and Hallettsville had five on the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team.
Shiner’s Sestak and Machicek, and Hallettsville’s Bludau were selected to the first team.
Players named to the team must have a grade-point average of 92 or above from their freshman through their junior years. Class rank and college entrance test scores are also factored into a player being chosen for the team.
“It makes a huge difference,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “Even back when I played high school ball, it was huge. When you’re coaching in game situations, and they can make adjustments on the run like that and they understand what you’re talking about. It’s huge.”
Bludau, who is also active in FFA, has learned the importance of budgeting his time.
“You have to plan out your major priorities,” he said. “You can’t worry about the small things and stress out. You really have to take time to study. But you also have to take time to study film and also FFA. You just make sure you have a good balance.”
The players credit their parents for instilling the importance of doing well in the classroom.
“It’s very important,” said Machacek, whose mother is a teacher. “You’re going to need academics all your life. That will get you far places, too.”
Bludau, Machacek and Sestak have been accepted to Texas A&M. Bludau and Sestak plan to major in engineering, and Machicek will major in animal sciences.
“I always wanted to take my academics seriously so I can better myself, but also be able to come back and better this community,” Bludau said. “I’ve always wanted to get a higher education and help others to experience what I have experienced.”
Sestak and Machacek spent a good portion of the weekend preparing for Post (15-0), and Bludau has been studying the tendencies of Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1).
“As long as we play our game and don’t let what’s going on distract us,” Sestak said. “We’ll come out where we want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.